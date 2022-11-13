The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, November 14, 2022

The Moon shifts into the dynamic and bold sign of Leo early in the day bathing it in hope and optimism.

In astrology, the Moon rules your emotional self. This is your feelings, your sensitivity, and even your empathic ability to be able to sympathize with others. When the Moon is in Leo, this energy changes though.

It becomes more confident, bolder, expansive, and even expressive allowing you to seize opportunities and moments that might otherwise pass you by.

This is a fantastic shift as while beneficial, the Cancer Moon can sometimes leave you feeling a little overwhelmed by your feelings which is the phase that is ending this morning.

Now that you have had time to sit within your feelings, you are now able to sit up and take action based on them.

Leo follows its heart, but it also is able to leave things in the past that take it away from doing just that.

As you are continuing to move through the energies of November and the recent conclusion of the eclipse cycle alongside the upcoming planetary shift into Sagittarius, it is important to keep your eyes on what is in front of you.

If you are only ever looking backward, if you are holding onto the past, onto hurt, or even the what-ifs that can steal the most beautiful joy, then you are not really ready for your future.

But it is also as if you are blocking it by hanging onto something that no longer is.

Leo can be dramatic, it can be extravagant at times, but it does speak the truth.

And right now, as you are continuing to walk towards your destiny, you need to make sure that there is not anything holding you back from it.

The past is what it is, it cannot be changed or bartered, it cannot even be improved.

As much as what has previously happened up until this point was important because it brought you to this moment, it does not mean that it needs to be held onto as you move forward.

Oftentimes the past sits like an unpacked suitcase after a long trip.

You are not quite sure what to do with it, you do not really need anything in there but yet you still leave it out so that you have to look at it each day as you pass it by.

The thing is that the past, like that unpacked suitcase, needs to be put away sometimes.

Not unpacked or hung up like reminders of what you wish would have happened, but simply put away, confident that there is nothing that you need in it any longer.

By embracing this vibe today, you can realize that closure was never something you were seeking outside of yourself, but instead the ability to find acceptance with what has already occurred.

As long as that suitcase is still lingering in your eyesight, it is difficult to have hope for any new beginning or even your future as a whole.

You cannot let the reminder of what did not go well in the past determine what you invest in in the future.

It is time to simply let it all go and allow yourself to have hope. After all, hope is the root of any new beginning.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Monday, November 14, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon returns to your sign today giving you the confidence to roar your truth from the mountaintops. If you have been feeling like you were stumbling around in the dark post-eclipse, unsure of your feelings or what they even mean, today offers you the break in the clouds that you have been awaiting.

As the Moon returns to your sign, you will be feeling a greater clarity in certainty in your feelings which allows you to then take the action that feels most authentic for you, whatever it may mean. With so many planets, including Uranus in Taurus connecting with the wild Leo Moon, not only will the past feel like a far distant memory but the desire for newness will be brimming over with excitement.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have been going through an interesting phase in your life where you are almost between lives. The past had come up in diverse ways to help you complete some important final stages of healing; however, even within that, the future was also calling.

It was like you got to come face to face with your past self. In this process, the goal was to extend that outdated version of yourself love and forgiveness for not knowing then what you now do. It was all an important process and one that it is time to start reaping the rewards of.

The energy today will have you searching for new ways of seeing old things which means that there is also about to be an incoming burst of joy and love. You have done all the work that you have so that you can enjoy it, just make sure you can bask in the fulfillment of fully receiving it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Jupiter has returned to your zodiac sign which means so have the blessings to your life. There are a few more weeks until the planet of luck and abundance turns direct in your zodiac sign, but it does not mean that the good things have to wait until then.

Today the Cancer Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in Pisces while the Scorpio Sun loving unites with Neptune in Pisces.

For you, as a Pisces, it is important to let love lead the way. If you have still been hanging onto past hurts, then it would have been impossible to have a fully open heart for this new chapter of your life that you are moving into.

Today can bring you a deeper peace and acceptance for everything that has happened so that you can embrace that inner love goddess and let that light shine bright, as that is the only way to attract what is truly meant for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.