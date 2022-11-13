The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be The Luckiest In Love The Week Of November 13 - 19, 2022

What makes this week qualify as especially lucky in the love department for certain signs of the Zodiac is due to the transit lineup that offers 'smooth sailing' and easy communication between lovers.

So, what occurs this week, romantically, isn't about striving and finally getting it right — it's more along the lines of understanding that right now, one's love life is just about flawless.

There is nothing to complain about, no digs to make, and no passive-aggressive action to be taken. This week is smooth, which means nobody's interested in 'taking the other one down.'

Moon in Leo sets the tone, right at the beginning, providing us with the strength to stand behind our convictions. If we love someone, there will be no doubt of this love. We are not getting our signals crossed during this lucky week.

In fact, with Venus in Sagittarius coming around the corner very quickly, we should be feeling rather magnanimous about our love lives. We are proud to be in a relationship with the person we love, and the feeling is very much mutual.

With the Moon in Virgo, on Wednesday, we will be witnessing our own love story as a brilliant one, filled with experience and strong enough to continue on. As the year winds down, we know who we are spending this time with, and we feel fortunate to have such a wonderful person in our lives to spend this season with.

For those who are mentioned here today, your luck is about to take over, and it's all good, signs. All good.

The three zodiac signs who will be the luckiest in love on November 13 - 19, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It might have taken a year to get to this place with your partner, but finally, it's here: the peace and easy-going attitude that makes you both feel like it's actually going to work out. Phew! That is a load off your mind, Leo.

Things haven't been too easy for you, in love, this year, but there's something about this week that pulls together the loose ends and makes everything that you DO have to feel worthwhile and worth the effort getting here.

Maybe you're just burnt out on fighting, and that whole 'too proud to give in' thing seems to have dulled to a warm glow, rather than a takeover coup. You and your partner are willing to do that thing that you never thought was possible: compromise.

There is so much gregarious Jupiter energy going on this week that not even you, Leo, can deny the positive feeling it gives you. Make it last, friend, you can do it!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'll be putting aside your usual perfectionism this week so that you could let in the positive energy that comes along with the many Jupiter transits. How this works in your love life is like this: you and your partner are doing well, and nobody is acting aggressively or presenting any kind of threat.

You'll notice this, and it will register in you as strange; ordinarily, there's always something to bicker about, and when that happens, you usually chime in with something you can dredge up. Not this week, however. This week lets you appreciate what life can be like without the need to ruin it.

You won't feel the need to topple the bridge simply because you can.

This week will have you and your partner doing that rare thing: agreeing with each other. You never let this happen, but oh my goodness, how nice a surprise it will be for you when you find yourself NOT getting in the way. Good for you, Libra, keep it going.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If only you could capture this week and put it on repeat for the rest of your life, Pisces, as this week seems to bring together all the elements that please you, when it comes to love and romance.

And yes, let there be an emphasis on the word 'romance' as this week is not going to pass you by on that account.

You will be surprised at how your partner takes to you during this time, as the transits of the week seem to prompt this person into acting in a super loving, super generous way.

You are easily warm to the idea that your person wants to please and surprise you. You can expect gifts this week, and a major surprise as well. Communications are free and clear at this time so your conversations will be both deep and loving; no hidden agendas or verbal attacks are coming.

It's just you and your person, without interruption or obligation. This week holds in store for you great potential as to where your next stop will be with the person you love and adore.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.