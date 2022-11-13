The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Success More Than Love During The Moon In Leo, November 14 - 16, 2022

On this day, November 14, 2022, we will be experiencing a powerful emotional push thanks to the help of the Moon in Leo, a lunar transit that is bound to power and expression. We could work this planetary energy to our advantage, but first, we have to discover what it is that we want.

Are we going to place our positive energy in love, or is there something else that today's energy brings out in us?

Perhaps, this is the time when we become very honest with ourselves; this is when we realize something very important in our lives, and that is that we are more interested in success than we are in love and romance. At least, at this point in our lives.

So, this week starts with our energy toward work, career, and success. We have to admit to ourselves that this is what we want, and then let the Law of Attraction do its work.

Basically, this means that we need to commit to the idea of being successful, without doubt, or hesitation, and if we really do sign up for the success that we want, we have no choice but to get it. That is how the Moon in Leo assists us on this day.

Leo's energy helps us focus and stay strong. Leo stands behind us as we make up our minds to go all the way. And, as it goes with Leo traits, pride is definitely something that will come up, and it will work for us, as we will not be satisfied with anything less than glowing success. If we need to put love aside for a while, it's OK; we have a purpose.

The three zodiac signs who want success more than love during the Moon in Leo, November 14 - 16, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When you come to a place in your life where you want success more than love, it's a huge big deal; let's not push aside the fact that love is without a doubt the most important thing in your life.

However, you do like your money and you aren't waiting around for someone else to make it for you.

You are way too smart to place all of your intentions on love; love doesn't pay the bills. During the Moon in Leo, you will find justification for the moves you are about to make.

Right now, you are just about obsessed with work, and that's a good thing.

The more you prove yourself, the better your opportunities keep getting, and you might even say that you are well on your way to success. It's good.

Life is good, Aries, and it's even better when you have that perfect vision accompanied by great drive and focus.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's no surprise that you react so well to the Moon in Leo as this transit seems to spark your curiosity. You want to know what else there is for you 'out there.' You feel great about your life right now, and while you may very well be in a good romantic relationship, you are also someone who goes after their other interests as well.

You aren't going to throw your love life away for the sake of pursuing your other interests, but at this point, during the Moon in Leo, you know what it is that really keeps your interest going and its success.

Success in work, in art, in creative endeavors that take up all your time and give you all the satisfaction you could possibly need. Right now your focus is on business, not pleasure. You are lucky to have a secure love life; it affords you the freedom to go for the gold. Much good luck to you, Leo!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have weighed your options and at this point in your life, you know what makes sense to you and what doesn't. Work and success make sense, while love is something that distracts you more than it allows you any kind of freedom to accomplish.

During the Moon in Leo, you'll be hit with the success bug, and because you are already someone who is completely dedicated to upgrading your own life and work situation, you will be ready, willing, and able to do what is necessary to accelerate your success.

You choose success over love right now because you are smart; you see an opportunity and taking it is not going to hurt anyone's feelings. You need this, Capricorn. You need to claim something in your life that isn't about love and romance. You need your focus, your intensity now. Success is your birthright. Go for it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.