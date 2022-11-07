The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, November 8, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, November 08, 2022:

Aries

It's perfectly acceptable to be a bit picky about what you want from a lover in your life.

You may not like the health habits of a person and decide you are incompatible or you prefer things to be one way and they do not.

It's not easy to let someone down, but it's also way worse to settle for less than you truly desire.

Taurus

You don't need to be told that love is not always about you. You are aware that it takes two people to fall in love with each other and meet in the middle.

But you're ready to do things better than you have before. You want this love to last, and that is why you're open to feedback and constructive criticism.

Gemini

There are times when you will not receive the closure you want and need from another person.

You may hope and wish that they would allow you to hear their side of a story but someone who ghosts you is trying to run from their feelings. They will not give that to you so you need to let it go.

Cancer

It's time to put a friend under notice that although you value and treasure your time together you're not interested in moving into a real relationship.

You can't see yourself in love with them, and while they may be special, they are not someone you connect with in that way.

Leo

You can tell when someone is immature in a relationship by the way they speak to others regarding their partner.

If they are constantly complaining, you may feel ready to avoid them. As much as you'd love to be there to empathize, work is not the place for these types of conversations.

Virgo

Self-help books on love can only take you so far, and even sometimes you do not understand the synastry of your charts as a couple.

Today may be the time to consult with a professional astrologer to get the information you need about your compatibility for love.

Libra

You have to have a talk with your live-in partner about how bills and expenses will be handled.

You may like the idea of splitting things 50/50 but they are not on the same page with you.

So, instead of assuming or feeling frustrated, open the floor for an honest conversation.

Scorpio

You are ready to make things official.

You've been dating for a little while now and it's time to decide if you will be a couple or not. Is it time to let other people know you do not want to see anyone else?

If there's a sense of jealousy about your relationship not having a title, it may be necessary to explore if you're both ready to make it so.

Sagittarius

it's always a good idea to review the healthiness of your relationships.

Even if you're fairly content with the way things are, it's smart to review the overall dynamics with your closest friends.

You can always work on improving things by making small adjustments. There's no limit to how much love you can share or how well you let others know you care for them.

Capricorn

Planning romance may not seem to be the most romantic strategy, but being spontaneous leaves room for error and missing out on consistency when you're trying to date and build your bond.

This week's astrology encourages you to start looking at specific activities you'd like to do as a couple and plan for them.

Aquarius

It's time to decorate your home and prepare it for the upcoming holiday season.

From putting up a tree to decorating your place with festive lights, it's the ultimate time for the romance of the season to be in every part of your home.

Pisces

When you are starting a new relationship it's always nice to explore boundaries with your partner and to see what will work for you both.

You have a few things you've allowed to slide in the past with others, but now you want to do things right so that your relationship lasts a long time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.