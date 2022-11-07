The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Your daily horoscope for November 8, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Tuesday with the Moon in Taurus and the Sun in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's eclipse takes place in your sector of money, and this is good news for you, Aries.

When an eclipse happens it often indicates a change or sudden event. If your life had been disrupted financially, you may receive news of a job offer, a raise, or a promotion.

Money or financial improvement is on its way. You will have to keep working for it, but things are going to improve.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

We have the final eclipse taking place in your sign today, and Taurus this can be a wake-up call to try something new or to begin a chapter in life that is overdue.

You may have a dream or a goal you want to pursue, and it will require you to do some work on yourself. It's a great day to set a goal and to make a decision that you'll reach it no matter what.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may run into someone you knew from the past, but when these types of events happen during eclipse season it can be for the purpose of healing and closure.

It might also be the second chance you've been hoping for but did not think would come to you one day. This is a time to consider yourself lucky!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When the time is right you meet a person whom you are supposed to meet and things fall into place.

A much-needed ally may cross your path in such a way that it helps you to gain insight into your career. This can be a person you really value as a mentor or who can give you the insight you need.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A career change is never easy, but if it's one within the company you're working in now, you may find it to be a great opportunity. You may have a boss or a supervisor who has noticed your hard-work ethic.

They want to reward you for it. You may find out in the next few months as the eclipse energy unfolds that you are ready for an advance position at your job.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The pandemic may have caused you to lose your faith in a higher power, but today's eclipse can bring you back to a place where belief gets restored.

If you have been thinking about returning to a spiritual practice, this week can be when you start to return to meditation, prayer, and reading spiritual books that keep you hungry for more learning.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's sad to hear about someone's passing, but there can also be a notification that you have received an inheritance of some sort or a gift to remember them by.

A death can metaphorical as well when the eclipse hits your sector of endings. You may find out that a friend is moving or a person has decided to sell a property and share their proceeds with you in a form of a gift.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love finds you where you are, Scorpio. If you are single or in a relationship things may start to change in the area of your love life.

You could be meeting someone special that takes your breath away and starts you on a journey leading to ever-lasting love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Work can feel a bit unbearable right now as the volume of what you need to do increases. There can be an overflow of work you need to tend to in various areas of your life.

You might enjoy the fact that you have job security, as times can be feast or famine. But at the same time, you could also long for a moment where you can rest and put your mind at ease about how bills will get paid.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is a fertile time for you, Capricorn where you can begin the journey of parenthood and start a family. If you have hoped to become a parent for the first time, this is a wonderful week to begin trying to have a baby.

If you're already a parent you may receive surprising news about one of your children that can be a blessing for your entire family.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A change in authority figures can take place at your job this week. You may receive word that a boss is being transferred or that a new company is buying out your current company with hopes of improving it.

This can be a week where a lot of changes take place, so you will want to be flexible until things start to settle down again.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's always nice to receive the good news that you have been waiting for, but a delay can cause you to be told a delay is expected. Use this time to work on projects you have now.

Even though having to wait for what you need is inconvenient, it can also help you to catch up on other work that needs to be done by a deadline.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.