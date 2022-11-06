The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, November 7, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, November 7, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, November 07, 2022:

Aries

Opposites attract, Aries. Everyone loves a good mystery, and when a person keeps you guessing, you may like it.

It's hard to forget someone who is unforgettable, and today you'll make a lasting impression that is so good!

Taurus

You can only love so much, Taurus. When you care for someone with all your heart it is tough to forget that there is anything else in life.

You need to center your world on something other than your person. Give them space to figure things out for themselves.

Gemini

Your heart is pulled in a new direction, Gemini. You are ready for more but someone may be putting the brakes on your relationship.

Be patient as a little bit of love can go a long way. If it's meant to last forever, today take it slow.

Cancer

Is it time to start a family, Cancer? Your biological clock is ticking and it can have you feeling anxious about becoming a parent one day.

Are you ready for this responsibility? If not, find another way to love someone who needs you via getting a pet until the time is right.

Leo

Even the closest of lovers argue, Leo. There can be a heartfelt tension that helps you to see things about your special someone you might not have before.

You may need to see the stronger opinions so you can know if your love is truly compatible or not.

Virgo

Cherish the moments, Virgo. Each day comes with an amazing chance to explore life together.

Don't always worry about what the future will bring. The future you want to have is now.

Libra

Love is an investment, Libra. Even when you have decided to break up with someone it takes time to heal.

You are still expending energy thinking of this other person and it can be hard to forget not to consider their life and well-being as much as you have in the past.

Scorpio

It isn't selfish to care for your own needs, Scorpio. Today take time for yourself to do a few things.

If you need to pick up or get to bed a little earlier, ask your significant other for a raincheck. You can hang out another day when you are feeling more refreshed.

Sagittarius

Leave the past behind you, Sagittarius. It's time to stop staring at the rearview mirror of your love life.

You don't need to talk about an ex any more than necessary. They have moved on, and now it is your turn.

Capricorn

Friends are what you need right now, Capricorn. Surrounding yourself with people who love you and support you is such a gift.

Your partner may not be able to satisfy your need for conversations or hobbies, and that's OK. That is why you want to live a full life, including time spent with good, quality platonic relationships.

Aquarius

Work can be a wonderful escape, Aquarius. When you are feeling lonely or bored because you have not met someone you like to spend quality time with in a romantic sense, throw yourself into a project.

Passion can be found anywhere. Explore things that make you feel good about your life, even when you are single.

Pisces

You will have more than one soulmate in this lifetime, Pisces. There are going to be lots of people you'll meet that you feel a connection to.

You might not fall in love with each one, but that does not mean their role in your life wasn't special.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.