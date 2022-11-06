The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 7, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, November 7, 2022. We often anticipate the unexpected, but during the week of the Full Moon eclipse, a lot can happen to surprise even the most prepared person.

With the Sun and Moon preparing to face off during the final eclipse of this year, we eagerly anticipate what our horoscopes and tarot cards will say.

Read on to find out yours.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, November 07, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It's looking good for you in love, Aries. Someone has a huge crush on you and sees the potential for a beautiful future.

If you're feeling insecure, brush those negative thoughts aside. You will be pleasantly surprised when they confess how sincere their intentions toward you are.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Enough with the sad news on social media, you are ready to hear something positive.

A post on social media can bring happy tears to your eyes on how amazing the world can be when someone chooses to do an act of kindness.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

You are falling in love and this is the start of a wonderful romance.

You aren't ready to make this Facebook official just yet, but the idea that you could finally be off the market for anyone else has your heart jumping in excitement to the Moon.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Stars, reversed

Moments of disappointment are tough to grapple with because you had your mind set on the way things were supposed to be.

But, don't despair. When life takes a turn in a new direction it can be because your future has something even better in store for you to experience.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

No one is born knowing all of the answers. Often we keep trying things and learning from our mistakes.

You may be a bit out of your normal element right now, but with time you'll find balance and harmony once again.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Your heart is torn into two. You have two people you adore but know it's getting to that time when you must pick one of them.

The one you are passionate about can seem higher risk and then the other that does not tug your heart so much is a bit boring. It's tough to decide who to date, but you'll have to choose someone soon.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You are so close, Libra. The financial hardships you had were tough to get through, but there is a light coming to you at the end of the tunnel.

You will see an opportunity you did not anticipate showing a ray of hope. Don't give up on your dreams now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

There aren't many reasons to keep fighting for something you used to believe in. If your opinions have changed then admit you no longer feel the way you once did.

People may still feel a little disenchanted, but you are entitled to take a different direction when you choose to do so.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

This is a day filled with strife and difficulties but nothing you can't handle, Sag. You have a futuristic vision ahead of you. You know what you're working to accomplish and why.

For now, it may feel threatened but there's nothing to worry about. Life is full of twists and turns, it's what makes yours so adventurous.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Innocence is hard to recapture once it has become lost. You may have seen a person in one light and then their negative traits revealed themselves.

The ugly truth is always hard to accept, but there is no black-or-white thinking needed. There's often a gray area where individuals find themselves as they are learning to grow into the person they want to be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Values are forever evolving.

Your standards remain the same, but what you decide to prioritize in this life may need you to adapt to any shifts in your daily routine. When life changes, everything else must follow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You are one sharp thinker and that is why people often come to you for the answers they need.

You have a lot of insight and intuition that can help a person solve a problem. Your feedback is invaluable. Don't hold back when you feel it is needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.