The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, November 6, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, November 6, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, November 06, 2022:

Aries

It's good to have high standards when it comes to love, Aries. Loneliness can lead to settling into a relationship that does not make you happy.

Finding the right one for life isn't supposed to be easy. You're looking for that one in a million, and that takes time. Be patient.

Taurus

There's something sweet and romantic to calm and predictable love. You don't necessarily need to be with a person who is constantly full of surprises.

It can be nice to settle into a relationship that has all the security and confidence long-lasting brings.

Gemini

A love that makes your house a home is a goal to strive for and remember that it does take two people for that to happen.

You may not know what the future brings when you first start your love affair but build your life together.

Safeguard it by making decisions that won't sabotage the future you so much want to share.

Cancer

Sterile may not be a word to describe the type of love you're looking to find, but it's not wrong for you to wish for a relationship that comes straight out of your favorite storybook romance novel.

You can dream for what you want, Cancer? And if that means the house, 2.5 kids, and one dog, so be it. Aim as high as your heart hopes to reach!

Leo

Deciding to introduce someone to meet the family is a huge decision as you may be saying you think things are getting serious.

With a few weeks left until Thanksgiving, it's the right time to talk with your partner about what expectations are and whether or not you'll spend the day together or apart.

Virgo

Words matter, but not everyone is going to be as strong of a communicator as you are. Ruled by Mercury, you are able to put together the perfect sentence and say what's on your heart better than most lovers.

If your partner is stumbling over their messages, try to help them get the point across without having to hear it perfectly spoken.

Libra

It's always good to know where your money is going and what you are spending things on, but sometimes the month can fly by before you realize how much you spent on dates and going out.

You had experiences and they are worth every penny. If you went a bit out of pocket, try to reel back a little bit for next month.

Scorpio

Don't be hard on yourself, Scorpio.

Love is not easy for anyone, and as each person learns how to navigate the waters of their own love life, you are also gaining insight into what works and what does not.

Sagittarius

Hindsight is 20/20 and when you finally have a little distance between you and someone you once loved you can see why things fell apart.

There are good nuggets of insight and life in those memories recalled from a safe distance.

You might not understand everything that happened or why, but you can grow and do better with the next person you choose to love.

Capricorn

Friends are so helpful when you need to be held accountable for doing what you say. If you made a promise to yourself to not call or reach out to an ex, it can be hard to do.

Text a friend first instead. They can help you by reminding you of all the reasons why it's not the best idea.

Aquarius

No one wants or should have to earn a person's love, and when you are doing more work than just being yourself it can feel like a giant red flag.

Expectations can weave their way into your relationship, and it's good to talk about them before negative and hurt feelings take over.

Pisces

Having a church wedding can be a dream come true for you. Even if you're not necessarily religious the idea of walking down the aisle can be all you want for your future marriage.

Today is ideal for making phone calls to see what that would entail especially if you're planning a wedding for the near future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.