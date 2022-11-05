The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, November 6, 2022

Your daily horoscope for November 6, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday with the Moon in Aries and the Sun in Scorpio.

The eclipse is just a few days away, and whenever we are close to this celestial event we become aware of patterns that need fine-tuning.

On Sunday, the Moon will sweep across Chiron, a small dwarf planet that is associated with painful lessons in our childhood. Chiron in Aries is associated with our inner conflicts and who does not have them?

We all do. So, when the Moon, already agitated while in Aries, touches a sore spot in our lives, we can expect knee-jerk reactions and a desire to do something to move away from the pain.

But that's not the way to go. On Sunday, analysis and soul-searching are the pathways to growth, and this is one of the benefits of a Moon conjunct Chiron during Scorpio season.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, November 06, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's hard to take back words you've said, but honesty is one of your strongest attributes, so roll with it.

Being truthful is an important trait to have in a friend and person.

It's not easy to be the one who wears their heart on your sleeve, but it's much easier to live with your conscience knowing you have done the right thing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Try not to judge others for their past mistakes, especially financial ones.

You may tend to give someone the side-eye when it comes to their spending habits, but everyone has made a mistake or two when it comes to money.

Try to be helpful and share your wisdom on saving and investing. The advice can fall on deaf ears, but you never know if down the road it can be helpful one day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you have something important to tell a friend, Gemini, don't sit on the information.

When the moment is right, speak up. You could let the day go by without saying what you need to say and the time gets lost.

They will appreciate your assertiveness. Openness is an attribute you have perfected and it's a quality your friends admire and value in you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When you have left a job, you may not ever want to look back. You have said your goodbyes and the idea of staying in touch is out of the question. Still, it's a good idea to remain in touch as a networking tool.

You have made a real connection. Even if you do not want to keep in touch frequently, reaching out every once in a while is great. Set up calendar alerts during periods of the year for times when you will say hello.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Religion, personal beliefs, and opinions seem to be a theme that plays out this weekend for you, and it can be an area where sensitivity rises into arguments and bad feelings.

There are lines you can draw in the sand to establish strong boundaries around topics you do not want to discuss in depth.

What matters is your ability to feel safe when conversing with others, so be open to doing what you need to do for yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time to reanalyze your financial plans. A big-picture look at your overall investments and strategy is a smart decision.

Your company may offer workplace perks you've yet to take advantage of. Check out when open enrollment is and what opportunities there are to explore what is best for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A friend's recent relationship happiness may be the thing that restores your faith in love. You may be watching from a distance and feel like a partnership is something you'd like for your life too.

The door of your heart is opening. Libra, and it's been a long time. These may be the first signs of your emotions stirring to let you know you're healing from past heartache and are ready for a new love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It takes work to blend into a family. There are lots of details that you didn't realize you would need to navigate until the moment you moved in together.

You may be surprised at how complex this time of your life is, but that does not mean you can't do it. It means being patient. Things work out as long as you work at them together as a team.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Finding a mentor, someone who can guide you into the things you want to learn and study is an essential part of growing as a person and professional.

You have been going at it alone for a long time, but a person to come alongside you and give advice is a gem of a resource you do not want to miss out on.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Ruled by Saturn, you are a rule follower, and being contentious that strategies do not have to change when working means you do not necessarily like to break a pattern if it does not make sense to do so.

Today, you may see the lasting benefit of structure at work or in the lives around you. You may have to be the. the person who holds to the routine while others want to fight for change that they feel is outdated.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Say what you feel, Aquarius. The beautiful thing about romance is that it is flexible and can change.

You may be thinking and feeling things you've not felt in a long time. This can be a hard thing for you as you move away from an old love that you thought would last forever.

But, the healing journey is never a straight line, and it takes time for you to explore all the ways this journey may travel.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

How you spend money and what you invest your time in can be triggered by a desire to move away from old patterns that used to work but don't any longer.

If you make a choice today that felt right in the past but now proves to be in need of revision, it might be the perfect opportunity for a 'day in review.'

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.