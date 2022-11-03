The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, November 4, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, November 4, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Aries

Love is a natural response to how someone makes you feel deep down inside.

Why kill off an emotion that feels so good out of fear? For today, go with it.

Taurus

You can't predict when, how, or who it is that you'll fall in love with. You can only put yourself out there in the hopes of meeting someone you love and who loves you back in return.

Everything else is left to fate and divine timing. Trust that the universe will meet you where you are when you take the steps toward your destiny.

Gemini

It's time to celebrate love, Gemini, You have so many wonderful feelings about love and life right now.

This is your time to truly enjoy what you are experiencing. Why worry if it will last or not? Relish the moment.

Cancer

The past may have felt like a misguided adventure in love, but that journey is what brought you to where you are now.

You are a different person now full of complexity and emotional wisdom. Once your heart has healed, you'll feel ready to take on the world and value the person you are with even more.

Leo

Have faith, Leo. When you're the only single one and all your friends are already married and raising families it can have you wondering if you are ever going to find your person.

You may be in limbo right now, but your time frame is not going to be like everyone else's. Your love will come when the timing is just right.

Virgo

Love is work, and that's why it is so important to be discerning about who you will give your heart to.

You don't want to rush into something for the wrong reasons. Take it slow and get to know the person.

Libra

Faith and belief are what help you to remain centered and confident at times when it feels like dating is harder than it needs to be.

Don't let dread sink in because you are afraid that finding the right person will be impossible to do. Keep focused on yourself. Like attracts like, and the person you are will be what draws someone to you similar to yourself.

Scorpio

Sometimes you can just tell when someone is holding back on something, and it can be hard not to say or ask what it is. Pushing someone to open up can backfire, and isn't the right approach to take.

Being patient and waiting for them to open up is hard to do, but secrets take time to unfold. Your love may simply need more time to figure out how to approach the conversation with you.

Sagittarius

It's hard to know when is the best time to end a relationship. You have spent so much time together with a person and have a billion positive memories.

As much as you know you can't be together any longer it is also obvious to you that you have grown apart and it's time to move on. There's really no pretending the truth doesn't exist, and chances are they are feeling it too.

Capricorn

Cheating is a choice, Capricorn, and when someone has decided to be unfaithful it is hard to believe that they didn't mean for it to happen. You may have a difficult time wrapping your mind around a person's unfaithfulness.

There's the sting of betrayal to work through first, and then to understand what was happening in their mind at that time. You may be working through these emotions for a little while until you feel stronger about the situation.

Aquarius

Love is a form of power that you can't really contain or control, and neither are romantic emotions.

You are at a place where it's so easy to become overwhelmed by the desire you feel in your heart for a certain someone. You can learn so much about yourself when you go through deep emotions like this.

Pisces

You can learn so much about your own love style by reflecting on what you experienced as a child. The way your parent's relationship was with each other can impact your own love language and approach.

Today, take time to reflect on what you experienced to discover what you liked and disliked. The patterns start to help you understand your current situation now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.