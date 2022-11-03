The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 4, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, November 4, 2022.

Today's tarot card horoscope arrives with the Moon in Pisces and the Sun is in Scorpio.

The day's numerology is a 3, the creative or the communicator.

With so much water energy, we feel imaginative and dreamy, and life seems hopeful and optimistic.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, November 04, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Wow, Aries. You are starting to attract better people into your life than ever before. You are making new friends and having the time of your life.

All that you hoped for is just going to keep coming your way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Inside every human being is a small voice that tells you all you need to know about the decisions you ought to make.

Confusion happens. The solution? Get quiet.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

No one expects you to be strong all of the time, but when life gets tough it's always ideal to be the best you can be in the moment.

During good or bad times, perfection isn't in what you are able to do according to everyone else's expectations of you. What's important is living according to the truth of where you are at the moment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

One of the most beautiful things about you can also become a thorn in your side—your emotions. You have great big feelings, Cancer, and they guide you along life's journey. But feelings can be so powerful that they also pull you into the undertow. When this happens, remember to pull back. It can take practice and time, but eventually, you will know what to do and how.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

When your heart has been broken into pieces it takes time to put them all back together again. You have to do it one small fragment at a time.

Eventually, you get your heart back into one solid piece, but with the scars that remind you what it took to get there.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Health really is wealth. Today, make small choices that put you back into a place where you feel good about yourself and your body. A walk or a good workout is never going to be a mistake but instead is an investment into your life long term.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Even the smallest choices can be a big challenge. You don't always know what to do or when to do it. Today may feel like there are more questions than answers. Don't worry if you are uncertain. Things work themselves out as they need to.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are rushing ahead and not always taking into consideration the advice being shared with you by others. While your friends may not walk the same path or journey that does not mean their suggestions are invalid. They may see things from a different point of view than you do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

You have to hold on to what you believe in, and sometimes that means taking an opposing point of view from your partner. It isn't easy to know that you come from two different worlds or have mindsets that are incompatible.

This does not have to be the end of your love, but it can take time to work things into a compromise you both feel good about.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You are acutely aware of the impact your choices make. You may not understand the impact of some of them, but in your heart, you will always take the higher ground.

You want to rise above the noise and be the one who guides the way. This often forms a lonely path for you, but you would not trade it for anything else in the world.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Silence can feel like the safest option right now. You may appreciate hearing and listening to others much more than speaking your own truth.

However, it's just as important to let people know what you're thinking. Sharing is how you promote deeper intimacy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

When you reflect on what you want from a relationship, it's peace and harmony. You're hoping for true companionship and time spent with a best friend who truly knows you and wants to be with you for who you are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.