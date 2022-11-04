The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 5, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Today's tarot card reading provides insight into our day that allows us to see into our world and that of others.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, November 05, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Some goals need to go, Aries. You grow and when that happens you reassess things. It's not always important to finish every thing you start.

Sometimes it's better to stop mid-way and let a dream go. It wasn't the right dream, anyway.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

There are too many things to do today, and when you look at your to-do list it is about a mile long. That's why you need to have something important to look forward to, Taurus.

You need to feel like you're working toward something enjoyable so you can feel optimistic about the day's ending.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Mistakes happen, Gemini. One of the best ways to overcome a thinking error is to own up to it and admit that you messed up.

Try to find a way to fix what you did wrong. You can ask them to forgive you and offer to do something to make up the loss of time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

New love is coming into your life, Cancer. Get ready to feel the flutter of butterflies in your stomach and the sweet sensation of falling madly in love with a person who not only is special but feels the same way about you, too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's time to have some fun, Leo, and to enjoy all the great things life has to offer. You have been working too hard for too long, but the weekend is here. Go out and enjoy some fun!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Power often goes to someone's head and they don't realize how hurtful their actions can be. You may observe the mismanagement of a person's abilities because they received a promotion or got something they were not ready to have.

A title is more than a title, though, it's also how a person treats others when in command. It can be tough not to feel upset over this and it can be something you ought to talk about.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

There are things inside of yourself that you are only aware of when something happens.

You have been walking as if in a daydream, but now that your spirit has been awakened, you can finally realize what you have missed all your life. The universe has removed the blindfold and helped you to realize the truth.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Manifesting something into reality is more than just having an idea and thinking about it a lot.

You want to take the steps required to make your dream come true. You manifest through action, and today you are able to start the first step of your journey to success.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You had high expectations, Sagittarius for the future, your love life, and the things you thought you'd be doing by now.

Some of what you dreamed became a reality; others did not. It's normal to lament the things you hoped could be but don't dwell on it. Celebrate the victories.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Your kindness and generosity are what people love about you, but every once in a while you may meet a person who takes advantage of your good heart.

In those moments when you feel like you're being treated as a doormat, don't stuff your feelings. Remember that you are feeling something for a reason, and it's so you can take action to change it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

Sometimes life tests you on things that you have learned recently. A life lesson can feel like you are repeating an old pattern, only this time you see it long before it heads in a similar direction.

This time you spot the red flags clearly and know them for what they are, and refuse to go down the same route one more time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

As the saying goes, "What does not kill you, makes you stronger." Today you may face a few difficult challenges, but belief in yourself and what you stand for can help you to see things through.

You can't ever truly know how strong you are without being pushed to test your power. This is a test you will pass with flying colors.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.