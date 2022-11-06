The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, November 7, 2022

Your daily horoscope for November 7, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Monday with the Moon in Taurus and the Sun in Scorpio.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, November 07, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's focus is on money and finances as the Moon enters your sector of property and assets. With Uranus in Taurus at this time, think ahead.

Prepare for emergencies that could happen. Be cautious about impulse spending and keep your eye on opportunities to cut costs and save a little bit of money.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's your big day, Taurus, as the Moon enters your sign inviting you to do something just for yourself.

You may feel a strong sense of enlightenment about your dreams and goals and what it will take to reach them. This can be an exciting day full of surprises for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today provides an opportunity for healing and growth as the Moon sweeps through your sector of endings.

Change is a funny thing where you look forward to it because of the joy of a fresh start, but there can be a slight bit of sadness to the day as you close the door on one venture to start a different journey.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today is perfect for enjoying time with a friend. Make plans to go out and socialize. Certain times of the week are made for fun, so why stand on the sidelines and let the moment pass you by?

There is too much to do with the upcoming holiday; even if you don't want to shop now, window shopping can be a great way to get ideas for gift-giving.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today could be the day when you receive an offer of promotion at a job or get word that good things are coming to you, including more money.

Hard work pays off, Leo, so keep up the due diligence. Your career is looking up.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Finding answers to the most important things happening in life can be hard especially when you're uncertain about what you believe or why you believe it.

This week can be the start of a new journey, only this time instead of taking in what others tell you is true you are ready to venture deeper into subjects full of great thinkers and ancient spiritual insights.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's a delight to be around good company this week, and you may have a wonderful chance to share in the good fortune of a friend who has received enough to share.

Don't worry if it's 'not yours' or that you didn't earn it, because a gift can bring joy to you both.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love is here, Scorpio, and what a surprise it can be to meet someone just on the day you thought that all hope was gone.

Your romantic life is moving in a fresh direction. The day brings hope and your relationship is going in a better direction.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today can be a busy one for you as the Moon enters your work sector and connects with Uranus this weekend.

Try not to overbook your schedule as you may need a little bit of wiggle room to squeeze in all that needs to be done.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A little trip off somewhere can be a nice change for a romantic date with your partner.

Perhaps find a nice dive restaurant to take your significant other two on the outskirts of town instead of sticking with the usual one you go to.

Trying new things can be a wonderful way to bring back the spark and give you both things to look forward to as a couple.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A surprise visit from family can throw off plans, and with relatives being anxious about getting to see each other this month it's smart to be proactive.

If you are concerned about the dynamics of who will do what and when call parents and siblings to coordinate complicated scheduling needs.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The day can become busy with lots of texting and spending time with a person long-distance.

It's always a good idea to bring a personal element to your conversations by picking up the phone and calling. There is no replacement for the sound of someone's voice when it comes to romance and love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.