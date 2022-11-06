The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 7, 2022

Who are the three zodiac signs that will be the luckiest in love on November 7, 2022?

Not only is this going to be a good day for love, but it is also going to be one of those days where we find something out something that not only has the potential of making what we already have greater, but something that will help us to understand why we find it greater, and what is actually happening between ourselves and the person we are with.

Our Moon is in Taurus and it's full. Venus squares Saturn on this day, and between the two of these astrology transits, we're going to see exactly what it is in the love relationships that keep us wanting more.

Saturn will show us our limits, and for some of us, this will be knowledge we never knew before.

And yet, knowing that we really do have boundaries might make it easier for us to communicate the need to respect those boundaries with the person we are in a relationship with.

What starts out looking like an obstacle is exactly what lets us find our true potential, within the parameters of the romance.

We will surprise ourselves this week as we come into new information about our partners that not only open our eyes but excites us and lets us think that we still have a long way to go with this person.

This is the week when certain zodiac signs see that their relationship is a lot more special than they thought.

Which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on November 7, 2022?

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As the Moon reaches fullness in your sign this week, you, too, will feel 'full' when it comes to the knowledge you will be reaping, as a result of a talk that you and your romantic partner will be having...or have already had. You and this person have always been very progressive in terms of being open and honest with each other.

You both fully grasp the concept of what total honesty might bring, which could be brilliant or horrendous, depending on what it revealed. Fortunately, 'horrendous' is something you both feel you could deal with, easily, as everything is relative.

This week will have you sharing with your loved one in a way that really shows a side of you that they have perhaps never seen before. The beauty of it all is that your person accepts you, 'warts and all.' You are in the company of a good person, Taurus. Honor and cherish them, as they do you.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week's full Moon in Taurus will have you and your partner in complete agreement with so many of the issues that, in the past, caused problems between you. You feel so very optimistic about the future of this relationship, simply because you're at the point where you both seem to really care about each other.

You don't have secret agendas and there's no 'goal' here; you are happy to live this life out with this person, and because you aren't hiding anything, there's nothing for you to have to 'keep in mind.'

This week feels lucky and loving to you because what you want isn't an impossible feat; it's simple stuff and all it revolves around love, the home, and the intention to keep it going.

You feel happy and secure during this week, and your partner only supports your already positive attitude.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While it's oftentimes hard to deal with Saturn transits, especially for you, it's also something that works for you personally, Leo. You do well under duress, and while this week doesn't exactly promise hardships, it will throw a stop sign in your direction more than once.

Because it's a Venus transit, as in Venus square Saturn, you'll notice its influence on your love life. This week will have you stopped, by your lover, and this prevention will stir you and make you ask them why. What they respond with could be life-changing.

You will be told "NO" by the person you love today, and their "NO" will trigger a response in you that will alter the way you think of the relationship. And, it's a bonus, too, because this is exactly what you needed. You needed to be told NO so that you could begin a new path that absolutely leads you to better choices, things, and attitudes.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.