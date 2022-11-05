The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 6, 2022

It's a lucky day for the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on November 6, 2022.

Today is about overcoming obstacles and feeling a sense of victory for being brave enough to tackle issues head-on. In love, things aren't always that easy as we all know.

And if we don't know that already, there is always an opportunity ahead that will arise to teach us this very lesson: Love, like life, is hard, but it's doable and it's very, very good.

In fact, if we think about it, life needs its moments of doubt in order to cherish all that we actually do have.

The duality of life and love is set up to let us know that, honestly, we can't have the good without the bad. Today, November 6, is the day we see both .fortunately, we end up with 'the good' so it's time for certain signs to rejoice.

As for obstacles, we have the Moon sextile Saturn to set 'em up, and we have our love for our partner to knock 'em down. So, today is about weighing the options; is it worth it to just throw the baby out with the bathwater, as they say, when we see something in our mate that we don't like?

Or, can we rise above our issues and work them out with this person? These are choices we will make today.

Moon sextile Saturn will make us feel as though we are not getting through to our partner; we will have the choice as to whether we're going to give up on them or not. The advice for the day is to hold back, reassess, and work it out. Successful couples will know this to be true.

Which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on November 6, 2022?

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What makes you so lucky in love today is your ability to endure; every time you think you've 'had it' you find new resolve, and that resolve usually ends up making you stronger. In your relationship, you will have your moment today.

Both you and your romantic partner will stand at odds on a topic that is very important to you. You may feel that your person has disrespected you, simply because they do not feel the same way you do on this particular topic.

Alas, they are only human, and they do not mean to offend you or put you off. They show that they are sincere, just not exactly on the identically same page as you. They have a difference of opinion, but that's not a good enough reason for you to become THIS upset, is it?

Once you realize how to channel back your energy, you'll forgive them and all will be well on this day, in fact, today's upset will bring you closer together, ironically.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There are moments where you feel that the last thing you need is for one more obstacle to arise because on some deep level, you feel that your relationship might not survive yet another mishap.

This obstacle will be hard to avoid during Moon sextile Saturn, but the truth is, it's only an obstacle, and you needn't use it as an opportunity to make things worse.

You and your partner need to focus on the good you two share together, and yes, Capricorn, there is so much good. You've been identifying with the pain and the sacrifice too much, and you've started to forget how beautiful your partnership really is.

On this day you will get the chance to not only remember, but to act on it as if it were life or death. You will choose to mend what is broken, and you will be successful. Your efforts will pay off.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You will choose the higher road today, as you've come to see that the low road really isn't working even though it's very easy to fall into that place where all you can see is what's 'wrong' with everything in your relationship.

What makes today feel lucky is that you will finally be opening your eyes up to that which you've set aside, as if it were a burden and that is the beauty of what the two of you have together. You've taken this for granted and shoved it under the carpet in favor of complaining and judging.

During Moon sextile Saturn, you will get the sense that, "No, I don't have to give this up." And you don't. You and your mate got into a pattern of disbelief, and your lack of faith in each other really took things on a downward spiral.

Today allows you to see the truth of this, and to fix it. You will recognize that it's better to make the effort to fix over letting it fall apart.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.