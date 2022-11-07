The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 8, 2022

What creates the conditions for a good day in love lies in the fact that we have a Full Moon in Taurus, coupled with our Moon sextile Neptune.

How the two of these transits work together to bring us such good fortune lies in the power of Taurus and its ability to ground and center us, while Neptune's power of the mind gets to stir up our imaginations, leading us into situations where we feel calm, secure, hopeful and loving.

Bringing it down to earth, we're looking at a day spent with our loved one that satisfies the bone.

We feel at ease with our mate, as if there are no inhibitions; we do not fear their judgment, nor do we believe they will ever reject us. The Full Moon gives us insight: there is nothing better than this moment.

We are happy and content with the person we are with. We do not wish to escape, however, we readily take on the idea of improving things, moving them forward...in love.

Ordinarily, Neptune's energy can turn us inwards, or bring out a certain kind of inhibition. Not today. We'll be using Neptune's heady 'cloud' space, but we will still remain firmly situated in the now moment.

When working with a partner, during a time like this, only good things can come out of it, and this could also lead to creative endeavors performed by you and your mate. Today brings about a good day for a meeting of the minds, so to speak.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 8, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've come to a place in your relationship where everything seems to be in balance, and that's not only a good thing; it shows you that you're getting what you want out of this romance.

You aren't just happy with the lovey-dovey stuff; you want deep conversation and a good mental workout when it comes to your relating, and during Moon sextile Neptune, you'll find that you love the non-physical aspects of the relationship as much as you love all the touchy-feely stuff.

You need more than physical love and while it's dang important to you, what really floats your boat is what Moon sextile Neptune brings out in your partner: the wise speaker. The deep thinker. The profound philosopher. Your partner is going to come up with a couple of mental doozies on this day, and your imagination will be spinning because of it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

One of the reasons you are so lucky in love on this day is that you make it that way. You are one hundred percent aware that this is the day when you make new efforts to reach the person you are involved with, and you feel eager and enthusiastic about starting up that engine.

You and your partner have fallen into the doldrums; it's not without love, but it's become a bit tedious and lacking. Today's Full Moon makes you feel 'magical' as if simply looking up at the Moon might give you the power to heal what you believe is not yet lost.

Grab the power and make it your own. Create a ritual for yourself that will have you convinced that the power of the universe is yours to hold and work with. Neptune's energy allows you to believe it's all in you, and with this kind of mental support, your efforts will no doubt be flawless.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You can't help yourself around a Full Moon, especially one in Taurus. This means that whenever we have a lunation such as this one, we feel like we can harness the power that lay within the Moon itself. And why not? This is a quantum universe and we are all connected, even planets and humans, so...why not grab the Moon and make it your very own?

Today brings about a feeling of extreme optimism in you, especially when it comes to you and your romantic partner. You are not taking no for an answer today, and this is most especially true when it comes to doubt.

You will say an exquisite NO to doubt today, and you will entertain all the possibilities and fantasies that are available to you. You and your partner will explore the new spiritual territory on this day, and that can only do both of you a good turn.

