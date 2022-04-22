The Best Love Spell For Attracting The Perfect Partner

We have all heard about the law of attraction and using love spells as a form of witchcraft for attracting the perfect partner.

It's easy to get the idea that magic can get someone to fall in love with us.

Do love spells work and should you cast one?

However, as great as it sounds to have that certain special someone reciprocate love feelings back to us with the help of some magical potion or the snap of a finger, it is not as simple as that.

In fact, they can be pretty dangerous and tricky.

You should never want to do a spell that makes someone have feelings for you against their own free will.

You could actually get bad karma by doing a love spell that messes with someone else’s feelings and emotions.

On the other hand, love spells can be incredible if they are done safely and correctly.

Which love spells work best?

If you are looking to do a spell that will alter someone else’s mindset, then sadly that love spell will not work and may actually come back to bite you.

You simply will not be able to change the will and feelings of another person.

However, love spells that do work are spells that alter the energy around you. It is best to do a love spell that is focused on you and bringing love into your life.

If your goal is to attract the love you want and need into your life, then that is doable.

A good and successful love spell does not even need too many ingredients. The most important thing that it should have is good and clear intentions.

It should be a nice and calming experience that brings you a sense of joy. So, you can put your cauldron away when doing a love spell.

Just make sure you are focused on asking for what you want and need when it comes to love.

Here's a love spell that really works and how to cast one using witchcraft.

Trust that your love spell will work.

It is important that you put your faith into your spells. It is only when you think they are not going to work, that they will not work. Witchcraft is all about goal setting, so set your goals and believe in them.

You must put power in your thoughts because your thoughts can create the change you wish to see. Keep on manifesting!

Be specific about your intention when casting a love spell.

When you are casting a love spell, you must be specific. Your intentions must be crystal clear because you get exactly what you wish for.

The universe can interpret your spells in different ways and could end up being not what you had hoped for.

To prevent that, make sure you know exactly what you want and how to articulate that to the universe.

Be specific in your intentions even if you are looking for something broad.

You should also pay attention to things that can help your spell. For example, the phases of the moon and certain crystals can be beneficial for the kind of spell you are casting.

The best love spell to try, and what you need:

There are many love spells to choose from. However, this love spell is perfect if you are looking for a new love that will stay in your life for a long time.

Ingredients for your love spell

1 pink candle

1 red candle

1 red rose

1 lisianthus

1 map of an area you would like to find love in (such as your work or near your home) - you can print it or even draw it yourself

1 Pen

Instructions to cast your love spell:

1. Light both the red and pink candles.

2. Place them on either side of the map you have printed or drawn.

3. Write down the qualities you would like your future lover to possess on the map.

On your list, you can put things like “has a good sense of humor,” “respects my political values,” and “someone who is good at communicating.”

4. Basically, write down what is important for you in a partner but try not to overdo this step.

I suggest keeping the list to about ten items maximum and avoiding putting anything too specific.

5. By creating a general list, it is easier for the universe to give you what you want.

However, if you put something down like “has blue eyes” or “is Timothee Chalamet” then you might be left disappointed.

6. Also, try to make your list sound positive.

So try to phrase things like “I want someone who treats me kindly” instead of “I don’t want someone who is mean.”

7. It is always better to ask for what you do want instead of stating what you do not want.

8. Softly pick off the petals from both flowers and let them fall onto the map.

As you are doing this, you should repeatedly recite “Within the corners of this map my new love will be found.”

9. Then, pick up the petals and go outside of your home.

Start to drop the petals, making a path as you walk. When doing this, say “The path is set to bring you to me on the steps of flowers let our love be.”

10. Once the candles have burned completely, take them outside with the map.

Then, bury the items together.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.