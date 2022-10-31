The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 1, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, November 1, 2022. It's a great day for all zodiac signs, according to Monday's tarot card reading.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, November 01, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Roll up your sleeves, Aries, this is an important day, but one you are ready for. The Emperor tarot card insinuates war, and today a little assertiveness goes a long way.

If you feel like you've been treated unfairly, be sure to stand up for yourself. If you don't do it for yourself, then who will?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Your ability to be flexible gets tested today. As you learn new ways to navigate all life's moving parts.

Uncertainty is a major theme and not knowing what to expect is normal. You will be pushed to your limits, Taurus, but lucky you, you have grit and that stubborn nature of yours will come in handy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Follow the money trail. You spend on things that add joy to your life. If you wonder what is important to you, look at your habits.

If financial troubles are caused by how you spend, then think of ways to work on yourself, not just your shopping habits.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Start somewhere. Knowing what to do next is not easy when you have so many options available to you.

Find out what you enjoy the most by getting started. Don't let the fear of picking the wrong thing hold you back from a new beginning.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

All ideas are brilliant. Knowing if your concept is worth pursuing takes effort. You have a lot of work to do ahead of you. Flesh things out before taking action.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Know which side you want to stand on. With the voting preliminaries here, it's important to be involved.

Even if you don't normally participate in early voting, your voice can only be heard if you speak your wishes and if you communicate your wants.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Sometimes a person can become their own worst enemy because they do not find it within themselves to stop a bad habit.

Self-will is like a muscle; the more you use it, the stronger it gets. If you feel weak, don't give up. Keep trying.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

There are lots of ways to make money and a second job may be needed. Don't see working a little harder as a punishment.

Something small can actually become your primary bread and butter. So pick wisely. If you have to do more work, choose your passion and watch it grow.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Someone is breaking a heart today. You may know that a friend is being cheated on and it's a tough call to decide if you will say something.

While there is no right or wrong answer, it's important to do what feels best for you. Telling or not telling...either way, do what you'd want a friend to do for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

The holidays create a lot of financial problems and this is when you will want to keep a closer eye on your budget.

You are in charge here. You don't have to buy people's love while going into debt. Always put the horse in front of the cart.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

When tension grows, life becomes very stressful for everyone. A lot of arguments and disagreements can be a challenge.

Especially when it's among family members. Be smart about it. Don't pick sides; stay neutral. It's always good to wait for the intensity to lessen.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's a great day for you. Everything you touch turns to gold. Even bad moments have positive endings. Celebrate your victories. It's a day to remember.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.