The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 2, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, November 2, 2022.

It's a great day for all zodiac signs, according to Tuesday's tarot card reading.

Life heads in a new direction today as the First Quarter Moon arrives in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

We learn to let go of the things we know we cannot control, and with the day's numerology being a 1, we know what we need to do and take the lead.

We also learn to address the areas of life that we can.

The ego finds balance when the Moon is in Aquarius because it helps us to see things from the perspective of others, lending itself to empathy.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, November 02, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Every once in a while couples need to do something to add a little spark into their romantic life. Today, the daily humdrum can have you wondering if this is all there is to your love life.

It doesn't have to be that way. You know what your partner enjoys doing. Why not surprise your S.O. with a date night out to a restaurant or club where you can change things up and have some fun?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Early in your relationship it felt easier to remain committed but you're only human and sometimes you wonder if you'll ever experience another 'last first kiss' moment with someone else.

The idea of straying can be the last thing you'd actually do, but don't feel confused because your mind has wandered off to the land of what-ifs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

You are a never-ending source of energy for the people in your life, but even the energizer bunny needs some downtime to recharge its batteries.

Today, after you've completed all your work, give yourself permission to enjoy some hard-earned R&R time. Rest and relaxation are what you need, and a night doing nothing is way over due.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

What is true success if your actions don't match your words? Life is hard enough trying to overcome normal, everyday challenges.

Why compound matters by living in a way that does not align with your belief system? Living in your truth is not easy, but it is so worth it for you, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

It is one thing to be by yourself because you know you need to tune in with your spirit, but it's entirely different from when your friends and family are absent when you need them the most.

Today hits hard when you feel alone, but it's not some thing you did or did not do. This week is busy and it will slow down soon.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Falling in love can feel as though you've tumbled into an unexpected situation where control is lost and you don't know what hit you.

While you are caught in an emotional rush, try not to make hasty decisions. Let the rush slow down so you can see clearly and make decisions with your heart when it's not taken by an adrenalin rush called 'love'.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

It's a date, Libra, and you have been invited to go out with someone you met online. You aren't sure how things will work out, but being hopeful feels good, doesn't it?

Enjoy the practice of getting to know someone, and don't put too many expectations ahead of the moment. Enjoy it for what it is at that time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Wishing and talking will get you excited about the future, but beyond hoping that things could be different, decide that you will formulate a plan.

Be intentional, Scorpio. You don't have to do everything you conceive of in one day, but knowing the map to your destination makes traveling there a lot easier.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

The eyes can have you thinking that your joy will come from stuff instead of from your inner being. Not all that glistens and shines is gold, Sag.

Money is needed to have the good life you want to have, but to truly live you need to embrace the inner world that is free from all things and ultimately is your true home.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

One thing is certain, today will push you to your limits. You will appreciate all your previous life experiences as you put into practice every lesson on patience you have learned.

It's amazing how easily you can remain calm without losing your cool under pressure.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Guilt is a good thing. Sometimes a person can make a mistake without realizing that they have done so. Your conscience works all of the time to help you become aware of the impact your choices have on others.

When that nagging internal voice refuses to be silent after you have done something, don't ignore it. Search for answers to find out why.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Every day is an opportunity to learn something new.

You may not get it right the first time or even the second time, but with a little practice, guidance and help, you'll find it much easier to improve a little more every day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.