The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love That's Easy During Mercury Trine Mars On October 26, 2022

There's a good reason that people eventually desire a love that's easy, and that's because they have experience with love and it's shown them that love is the last thing in the world that's easy.

Does that mean love is hard? It sure does, kids.

Love is a trip, for sure, and while most of that journey is 'educational' and 'good', a lot of it is hard work, chores, and keeping up. It's an ego dance, a test, and a competition that declares we do things a certain way...or else.

During Mercury trine Mars on October 26, we'll be looking at how we deal with our own emotions, as some of them will not want to stay inside during this time.

This means that our tolerance threshold will be weakened during this period and that basically implies that we will be short on patience and very direct in focus.

We know what we want, and we absolutely know what we DON'T want, and in love and romance, one thing stands clear: It had better be easy.

We are not in the mood for a 'hard labor love affair.'

Mercury trine Mars makes us aggressively expressive if that makes any sense. If we want an easy love life, then we have to state what we want right at the top; no teasing a person, no giving of false hope.

If we want a love that's easy, then we have to make sure that all traces of 'hard' are removed as options. There's only ONE way to make that happen, and that is through honest communication. Mercury trine Mars is very, very good at making that happen.

The three zodiac signs who want love that is easy during Mercury trine Mars on October 26, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Experience has taught you that drama is the stuff that wastes your time and that it's not needed, ever. You have someone in your life that you just adore; you could see yourself going through life with this person, but only on one condition; they agree to live this life with you 'easily'.

You must both agree to air your feelings and speak in truth; drama is not only unwanted but against your personal rules.

During Mercury trine Mars, those rules will become more specific to both of you.

You are lucky, Taurus, as you happen to be with someone who really isn't into watching things become out of hand or nuts; this is someone who is just as 'anti-drama' as you are, and that makes you very happy.

Today is a good day for you because you're with someone, romantically, who thinks along the same lines as you do. Bravo!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

On October 26, you and your partner will come to the conclusion that you've been doing 'something' all wrong, and that it's gotten so far out of hand that it's now the 'new normal'.

This new normal is thick with confusion, words unspoken, and the right to tell each other off, when you feel the time is right.

Your relationship revolves around high drama and low energy, and you have both started to notice that it's heading in the wrong direction; this is unhealthy, and you finally get it.

That's how Mercury trine Mars turns your head around, but not only that: it shows you that you are responsible for what you get in this life and that if you want to change it, you absolutely can.

You and your partner will both agree to change things...for the 'easier' on this date. You will see success in this, Virgo.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may have held off from loving a person simply because experience has shown you that being in a committed relationship with a fellow human being comes with a little more 'commitment' than you might be willing to offer.

You are all for monogamy and devotion, but you're not sure you want to stick around for all the lows that seem to be part and parcel of romantic life.

If there's someone 'out there' for you, that person has to basically 'drop in your lap' from the heavens above.

During Mercury trines Mars, you will know only one thing: you want a love that's easy, and that's the end of that discussion.

If love shows up and it's easy, then you can celebrate your good fortune, however, if it doesn't drop in your lap, that's OK too, because you aren't about to toil over having a romantic relationship. It's easy on the highway.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.