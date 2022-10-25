The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, October 26, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, October 26, 2022:

Aries

You're not looking for just any kind of love, Aries. You want a relationship where you can expose all your secrets and be yourself.

The type of person who will hold your heart must be a brave soul who knows that your love is not given away too easily. It must be earned.

Taurus

When you fall for someone, you fall hard. The sign of love for you is to be completely without fear.

You are a wild soul who longs for a lover that can handle your rough edges and not feel afraid when you show them your vulnerabilities.

Gemini

There's a part of you that you've never shared with another person, but this relationship is different, and you want to give your whole heart away.

You are ready to see love with fresh eyes. This time around you are feeling braver than ever before.

Cancer

It's OK to cry, Cancer. Love isn't only about laughter or time shared in the sun with a person you care about. It's also moments when you have to hold a person's hand and walk them through a scary time.

In your heart, you know that these are the moments where true love is revealed, and that's why you don't run when times get tough.

Leo

You can see what you want as if you already have it, Leo. You know the type of lover you are searching for, and it's more than a soulmate.

You're looking for a best friend and partner who can do life with you in business and in romance.

Virgo

It takes time to learn how to love someone well, Virgo. You weren't born knowing how to care for another soul. You had to first learn how to nurture your own. So, when you make a few mistakes it's a learning curve, but not one you can't master with time.

Libra

You have always been a healer when it comes to your relationships. Today, you're looking for a friend or lover who can help you to overcome your deep fears and pull you out of a dark space. You need a person to look into your life and see the potential just as you have done for others in the past.

Scorpio

You are the type of person who needs love like living things need air and water. Although you can tolerate the single life, there are moments when you would rather be held and accepted for who you are by another imperfect person.

Sagittarius

Push a few of those cares that keep you up at night behind you. You have plenty of things to worry about. You don't need to add one more concern to your plate that belongs on someone else's dish.

Capricorn

Today may be the day that your partner pops the question. The idea of marriage. may frighten you but you are ready to take a leap of faith and take this journey with your soulmate.

Aquarius

All you need in life right now is your favorite furry friend and a peaceful place. The idea of romance is a distant dream and you may desire it again one day, but for now, you prefer to fly solo and do your own thing.

Pisces

It's fun to be creative when it comes to romance, Pisces. You want to do things to surprise your partner and see their reaction. You desire to put a smile on their face and get them to laugh like they never have before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.