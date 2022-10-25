The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, October 26, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Oct 25, 2022
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 26, 2022
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, October 26, 2022:
Aries
You're not looking for just any kind of love, Aries. You want a relationship where you can expose all your secrets and be yourself.
The type of person who will hold your heart must be a brave soul who knows that your love is not given away too easily. It must be earned.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Taurus
When you fall for someone, you fall hard. The sign of love for you is to be completely without fear.
You are a wild soul who longs for a lover that can handle your rough edges and not feel afraid when you show them your vulnerabilities.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Gemini
There's a part of you that you've never shared with another person, but this relationship is different, and you want to give your whole heart away.
You are ready to see love with fresh eyes. This time around you are feeling braver than ever before.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Cancer
It's OK to cry, Cancer. Love isn't only about laughter or time shared in the sun with a person you care about. It's also moments when you have to hold a person's hand and walk them through a scary time.
In your heart, you know that these are the moments where true love is revealed, and that's why you don't run when times get tough.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Leo
You can see what you want as if you already have it, Leo. You know the type of lover you are searching for, and it's more than a soulmate.
You're looking for a best friend and partner who can do life with you in business and in romance.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Virgo
It takes time to learn how to love someone well, Virgo. You weren't born knowing how to care for another soul. You had to first learn how to nurture your own. So, when you make a few mistakes it's a learning curve, but not one you can't master with time.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Libra
You have always been a healer when it comes to your relationships. Today, you're looking for a friend or lover who can help you to overcome your deep fears and pull you out of a dark space. You need a person to look into your life and see the potential just as you have done for others in the past.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Scorpio
You are the type of person who needs love like living things need air and water. Although you can tolerate the single life, there are moments when you would rather be held and accepted for who you are by another imperfect person.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Sagittarius
Push a few of those cares that keep you up at night behind you. You have plenty of things to worry about. You don't need to add one more concern to your plate that belongs on someone else's dish.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Related Stories From YourTango:
Capricorn
Today may be the day that your partner pops the question. The idea of marriage. may frighten you but you are ready to take a leap of faith and take this journey with your soulmate.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Aquarius
All you need in life right now is your favorite furry friend and a peaceful place. The idea of romance is a distant dream and you may desire it again one day, but for now, you prefer to fly solo and do your own thing.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Pisces
It's fun to be creative when it comes to romance, Pisces. You want to do things to surprise your partner and see their reaction. You desire to put a smile on their face and get them to laugh like they never have before.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.