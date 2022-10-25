The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 26, 2022

Keeping one's head up is going to be the challenge on this day, as October 26 comes along with a couple of 'hard-to-get-around' transits, namely Mercury trine Mars and Moon square Saturn. As a result, it's a rough horoscope day for three zodiac signs: Aries, Gemini and Capricorn.

With these celestial bodies in motion, we are looking at one challenge specifically: trying to stay out of trouble by NOT speaking up at the most inappropriate time.

Everything is about 'timing' today, which is why it would be advised to pay attention, and not 'jump in' just because it 'feels' right. Nothing is as it seems today, so discretion is necessary.

The Saturn transit may instill in us that feeling of "it's now or never" and so we rush into something because we believe the opportunity will never arise again.

This isn't necessarily true as it's more about the perception of opportunity rather than the actual opportunity, itself.

Even if we do grasp the discretion 'hint' we may end up blowing it anyway, as Mercury trine Mars moves fast and aggressively.

This is the transit three specific zodiac signs have to watch today, as this is the one that can toss into a whole mess of "I don't want this."

While Saturn sets up the topics, Mercury trine Mars making each and every one of them into dire needs that must be fulfilled.

Mercury trine Mars does not wait to think these through, and a few of the zodiac signs in astrology here today will take these transits forceful ways to the heart where they could possibly cause themselves trouble.

Jeopardy awaits if we aren't aware of it.

There are three zodiac signs who need to be careful because there are rough horoscopes coming on October 26, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've been ascending to new heights lately, and the confidence you've picked up along the way is now at an all-time high; you believe in yourself and your energy is positive and hopeful. What may turn this day around for you is that you may have started to become 'overly' confident, if there is such a thing.

On this day, during Mercury trine Mars, you'll be working off of an attitude that tells you that you can't lose, no matter what. Attitude is great, but the reality is off...in this case, as you are about to misjudge something — or someone in your life, and upon finding their truth, you will either want to change them or reject them.

Rejecting someone goes against your happy new nature, but that Mercury trine Mars energy is adamant in you: you do not want people around you to cramp your style, and today, you let others know it.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There are days when you know that the only person you can rely on is yourself, and why? Because you are the expert here.

Whatever it is that creates interest in you eventually turns you into an expert on the subject and on this day, October 26, you'll be in your element and so will a few others in your field of work, and honestly, with Mercury trine Mars hanging in the balance, you can almost feel yourself walking over to each and every one of them to tell them to 'go home'.

You are in one of those stellar Gemini moods where if you are only able to do this 'on your own' then you'll save the day.

Alas, that's not what's cut out for today, and it seems you'll have to share space with people whom you tend to look down upon.

You can keep it cool as long as you just groan to yourself, but try to avoid telling everyone off. They're only doing their jobs, too, Gemini.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The last thing you wanted to do today was start something 'afresh' as you feel it's best to wind down on the projects that are still 'open' so that you can tidy up before the year's end. If only things were that easy, eh, Capricorn?

In fact, you're of the mindset that there's always something to rain on your parade, and so, with that in mind and a nasty connection in there to Mercury trine Mars, you'll become the scary Capricorn co-worker who nags and belittles other co-workers.

If asked, you'll play innocent, as you do not want to mix your vibes with those of the other people working with you. It's 'their' fault, as you feel you do immaculate work.

You may not be able to hold your tongue during this transit, either, which could be a study of rudeness. Are you really rude and inconsiderate? You certainly do have the potential to be that way, during Mercury trine Mars.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.