The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, October 31, 2022

With so much that has happened recently in the stars, today is best spent in quiet, letting everything that has recently happened settle into deeper places of understanding within you.

In the past week, a great deal has occurred within the astrological realm; Venus, Sun, and Mercury all moved into Scorpio, Jupiter moved into Pisces as part of its retrograde, Mars turned retrograde in Gemini and the New Moon Solar Eclipse occurred within Scorpio.

Any of these events would be one that you would have to let yourself get accustomed to the change in energy, but so many within one week means that you may be feeling on overload today.

The Moon shifts from Capricorn into Aquarius today giving you greater space to feel your emotions instead of only looking at things from a more pragmatic approach.

It may have been helpful yesterday as Mars turned retrograde in Gemini giving you a chance to get some distance from a truth that you have been trying to avoid, but now it is time to start looking ahead at how to embrace it and incorporate it more deeply into your life.

The Aquarian Moon is one that always promises new and innovative ways of looking at what your feelings genuinely mean, however being the First Quarter Moon occurs within this zodiac sign tomorrow, there may be some surprise revelations coming in.

This is all the more reason to take today and simply enjoy the quiet as you process all that has recently happened.

It is even more deeply suggested that this is the course of action you take today as the Capricorn Moon unites with Pluto in Capricon bringing up the possibility of disagreements as you and those around you battle to comprehend the truth that seems to now be all around you.

Although generally, the Capricorn Moon gives a more logical feel to your romantic feelings as it connects karmically with Jupiter retrograde in Pisces it may mention some intense feelings and realizations about your romantic relationship.

With Jupiter still being retrograde though, many of these feelings will be likely about how your feelings regarding your own self have translated into the relationship that you have created and any issues you are currently moving through.

Today is an important day to continue to let the dust settle from all that has recently happened.

Take time to reflect on your feelings, to think over things in quiet so that you can get to a more solid space tomorrow for when the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius arrives.

While eclipse portals are powerful times of change, it does not mean that you need to go forcing anything, instead, it will all happen organically as you are ushered from one timeline to another.

This current one began on October 25th with the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio and will end on November 8th with the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus.

Just remember that it is all part of the plan, even in those moments which seem like nothing is happening, the universe is still always working in your favor.

Which three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on Monday, October 31, 2022?

There are lots in store for Cancer, Capricorn, and Pisces.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Capricorn Moon tunes you into your romantic feelings that may have felt like they have been put on the back burner recently. With so much energy focused on you sharing your truth and standing in it unapologetically, it means that you may not have been giving yourself a chance to truly feel.

Today offers you a respite from the current energetic waves allowing you to settle into your feelings and feel the enormity of what you have recently accomplished. Sometimes those biggest hurdles and lessons that you overcome have nothing to do with changing everything overnight, but with changing your perspective.

Let yourself simply soak into this moment and come back to what is most important to you without stressing about what the future holds, after all the universe does always have your back, you just need to believe it.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today you will be able to root more deeply into your own self under the Capricorn Moon. As much as you have been guided recently to be more emotionally vulnerable in your relationship and to reflect on the value that your partner brings to your life, today it is important to reconnect with your inner self.

This part of you sometimes gets pushed aside as you are trying to accomplish so much in your external life, however, it is where your truth lives.

When you are able to tune into this part of you, you also are able to remember that it is okay for things to change in your life because you feel a greater sense of security in your own roots and foundation.

When you remember that you actually are of value yourself, the questions of value around you seem to suddenly transform into clarity.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

With Jupiter back in Pisces now, even though it is still retrograde, it suddenly feels like the universe is back on your side. It is not that it ever left, which is an important lesson to learn too, but with Jupiter here everything feels more doable.

Jupiter retrograde in Pisces calls into focus your own inner feelings, including those of self-love, worthiness, and your ability to seize the opportunities that come your way without letting fear get in the way of you receiving what it is you want.

The Capricorn Moon brings in themes of those that surround you yet after it shifts into Aquarius it brings the unconscious to light.

This is a great day to spend time with those with that you can just be quiet today. Those that support you in being who you truly are and living a life that you are in love with. There may be some surprise revelations over the next couple of days, but with Jupiter back in your zodiac sign, you will know that it is all happening for your greater good.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.