The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, October 28, 2022

Today, Jupiter, the planet of abundance and expansion, crosses back into the warm and loving waters of Pisces as part of its retrograde cycle giving you a chance to align with what you believe in the most.

Jupiter is the largest planet in the zodiac and because of that, it expands everything that it touches, depending on where you have Pisces energy in your life will make a difference in where you will see the greatest impact of this transit.

Jupiter first entered Pisces on December 28th, 2021, and worked its way through this spiritual water sign until May 10th, 2022, when it entered the determined sign of Aries.

Once in this spontaneous zodiac sign, it had you reflecting on the opportunities that you seized versus those that had passed you by and how much of the luck or abundance you have is in proportion to what you have been willing to work for.

During its Jupiter retrograde which began June 28th and will end on November 23rd, it guided you to examine your inner beliefs about abundance, and motivation and to see how your own personal beliefs have shaped the life that you have lived, regardless of if it was everything you wanted or not.

Now though as this planet of abundance shifts back into altruistic Pisces for the last month of its retrograde it is time to start to put some important pieces together so that this time was not a waste.

Jupiter retrograde in Pisces, one of the most spiritual of the zodiac, helps you to feel at one with the universe and the divine flow of life, but it also helps you to be more positive and to trust yourself more.

No matter how much Aries energy you possess when wanting to move forward, if you ultimately do not believe in yourself or if you feel unworthy, then you will either make counterproductive moves or none at all.

You need a bit of Pisces energy in order to be able to move ahead trusting yourself implicitly so that you know that you deserve the positive changes that are taking place.

Jupiter rules abundance which means that it also rules those parts of your life which may at times feel like it questions your worthiness.

Whether it is in terms of finances, career success, or especially love, in order to receive the abundance you seek, you have to honestly believe in your worth to receive it.

The next month will help you to be able to focus on these themes which will be of benefit once Mars turns retrograde in Gemini slowing down future plans and action long enough for your self-worthiness to catch up.

Because believing in yourself and in the life that you know you are worthy of, makes all the difference in actually being able to create it.

Which three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on Friday, October 28, 2022?

Read on to find out.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Jupiter is the greatest asset you can have in creating a life that you genuinely love and feel connected to. As it shifts to Pisces it becomes about how your inner beliefs create your external world.

Believing in yourself and having the confidence to speak your truth and follow your heart is not always the easiest thing because you tend to overly scrutinize yourself.

As Jupiter retrograde in Pisces shifts your thinking though you will be having a greater sense of self-love for yourself which will allow you to take up more space in your life and in your romantic relationship.

This allows you to be able to have the hard conversations you have been needing along with being more confident in the decisions that you are making about your love life. Let yourself expand within and then be amazed at how it spreads out into every facet of your life.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Pisces energy rules your home and family life as well as that committed relationship that is a part of all of that. Jupiter is actually your ruling planet which means that this transit is one you will feel even more strongly. Jupiter is the largest planet and will expand everything it touches in order to bring in greater abundance, joy, love, and even opportunity.

In Pisces, it is concerned with unconditional love, and worthiness, and also making sure that you are creating what it is you truly desire for yourself and your life.

Practically this transit will have you reflecting on themes related to this area of your life such as moving, marriage, and even children.

In all likelihood, something will be occurring within one or all areas of your life as Jupiter continues to travel through Pisces until December 20th. But reflecting on it first will allow you to ensure that whatever it is you create is one that your heart is truly set upon.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Having Jupiter return to your life is like walking back out into the light. This affects your sense of self, your personal beliefs, and then the actions that you take because of them.

Because Jupiter retrograde in Pisces brings up all themes of that inner worthiness and love, and it is occurring within your zodiac sign that means these feelings will be intensified.

Jupiter was also the ancient ruler of Pisces before Neptune took over, which means that there is a special connection that you have with this planet.

Jupiter will remain in Pisces until the end of December which means that after this period of reflection, you should gear up for an incredibly active next few months where everything that you have been dreaming of suddenly starts to manifest.

It truly is a bright time in your life, now is just your chance to make sure the inside is right so you can fully enjoy it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.