The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, October 23, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, October 23, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Scorpio season is here, and with the Sun in the eighth solar house, we become more open to secrets, researching our hearts, and relationships.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, October 23, 2022:

Aries

Even though you may think a person is just a friend, emotions bubble up today, giving you a sense that something more may be developing.

A friend-zoned ex might stir your heart. It can be startling to think that the love you thought had died is reborn, but for now, the heart knows what it wants.

Taurus

As Venus continues to activate the commitment sector of your chart through the month of Venus in Scorpio, fears about commitment will take a back seat to desire.

In order to be completely honest with yourself, you will have to investigate your heart before you say no to the possibility of love.

Gemini

It's never too soon to start going to therapy with a person whom you are interested in getting to know. You will find it useful to be proactive in your relationship before problems start manifesting.

Cancer

A little bit of romance goes a long way as you become more passionate about the person whom you are dating. When you meet a person whom you feel you've known for years, it is hard to imagine that your relationship isn't fated. It might be, but do give yourself time to see where things go.

Leo

Today, someone may decide to share a tidbit of your familial history that could surprise you. Every family has secrets, and whether or not you know what they depend on your relationship with the others.

Virgo

When you meet someone and you start to catch feelings you may decide it's time to see what they are about by searching their social media.

You may dig up a few things that reveal parts of their life that make you wonder what their backstory is. Don't be embarrassed to admit you've lurked, it is a way to look out for yourself when you are dating someone new.

Libra

When someone gives you a gift, it's easy to become attached to the item. You assign sentimental value to a gift that a person gives to you. While tokens of a person's love is a treasure, always remember that what matters is the person and the relationship over things.

Scorpio

Know yourself, Scorpio. When you are in a relationship with a person you can become so focused on the relationship itself that you forget parts of who you are. Be sure to nurture your wants and needs. You don't want to become lost in another for the sake of love.

Sagittarius

You may discover that you like being independent and on your own. The idea of being in a long-term committed relationship might even frighten you. You prefer to have your me-time, and needing to split it with someone could feel more like a distraction.

Capricorn

A friend reveals something unexpected about your lover to you. The last thing you want to feel is like you were the last to find out. It may have been there, but you did not see it. Seeing things now can make all the difference.

Aquarius

You want to feel respected and so you will want to hear it in the voice of the one you love and see it in their actions.

Pisces

Your beliefs are essential to who you are, and while you may not mind your partner feeling differently, you would prefer for them to always understand you are entitled to your own point of view.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.