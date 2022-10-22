The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, October 23, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 23, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday with the Moon in Virgo entering Libra and the Sun in Libra entering Scorpio.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Even though you are an independent, youthful soul, you do care about what other people think about you.

Today, thoughts expressed by others make an impact and can compel you to make certain changes.

This begins a journey of self-exploration for you, Aries, and friends to become a type of mirror in your life to guide the way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When the Moon begins to transit your routines sector it can be hard to find the right balance between what you want and need and what others command from you.

Today, expect to feel the transitional shift as you try to find the right harmonious mix for your life at this time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters Libra, your romantic sector, and this is a wonderful time for a date with someone special.

If you're coupled, plan something fun and simple to stock the embers of love and romance in your relationship.

Single but not looking? Do something wonderful for you that you find sweet and romantic.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The world may feel people-y today and you are the center of the attention with friends, family, and acquaintances reaching out to see how you are doing.

The next few days are a highly social time. Make plans to visit or connect with family—parents, and cousins—to see how everyone is doing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's a chatty day for Leos, and you are expressive and openly curious about nearly everything that is happening in the world around you.

While you may enjoy the comfort of your bed and shows, the next few days be cautious when it comes to gossip or oversharing.

You may be texting, on social and conversing more than is typical for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Life is all about balance and this includes spending and saving. The next few days while the Moon is in Libra review your financials.

The end of the year is nearly here, and it's a good time to start thinking ahead about taxes and filing your returns.

Create a little checklist of places you need to get receipts for monies paid for healthcare. Look into how changes in tax incentives affect you so you can take advantage of them before December 31, 2022.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon in your sign is a special time for you, Libra. It's an opportunity to slow down and tend to self-care. Schedule some grooming appointments.

Make me-time. If you have the ability to slow down and do something relaxing, plan for it. Don't push yourself too hard. This window of time is for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The past is here, and sometimes people do not allow you to forget it.

With the Libra Moon in your house of endings, it's good to reminisce but to also realize some parts of the past need to be put to rest and never brought up again.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friends are what make life feel worthwhile, and when you are burned out from the daily grind, it's your people that help bring back that balance into your life. Make time to hang out with friends and revive your spirit.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are career-oriented now, and you may find it necessary to review your goals.

There could be some sort of change you'd like to make in your life to allow for more liberties than you have had over this last year.

You may not be ready to make big moves, but putting things into motion is a great idea.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your beliefs are challenges and you may not care what others think about your thoughts, philosophies, and position regarding religion, politics, or spirituality.

You have thought things through and are certain of what you believe. As a result, you're unafraid to share your opinions.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When something you intended to keep hidden ends up becoming public and known by others, it's humbling and can leave you wondering what is next.

Even though you may not see the advantage to the problem now, it's can be a welcomed relief to know that the worst has happened. Now you can live life feeling free.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.