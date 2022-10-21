The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, October 22, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, October 22, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, October 22, 2022:

Aries

Trust your intuition. When you sense something is going to work, believe it. Your instincts are just as clear when something wonderful is about to take place as they are when you feel like a situation is off.

Taurus

Hold on to what you believe in. There are so many things in the world that signal to quit on a relationship when it hits a tough time. But if your heart is telling you to hold on and wait, then follow its lead.

Gemini

Only let something slide if that is what you feel you must do. Confronting a problem is never easy. Ignoring it may not be any simpler.

Cancer

A soulmate relationship is one that works to make you both better people. You are growing together through experiences. Sometimes being close can also involve spending a little time apart.

Leo

Kindness is always the right answer. Your sweet spirit can help a person feel as though you understand their core needs. A little gentleness goes a long way, especially during a time when tensions are high.

Virgo

A relationship is meant to be a place where you feel safe. If you are feeling as though you cannot trust a person, talk it through. If that does not help matters, ask yourself what advice would you give to a friend; then, follow it.

Libra

You may be holding back how much you care for someone special. It's sweet to wait until you feel more ready to shower a person with your love. You may not want to keep this secret to yourself forever, but for now, this can be what works for you.

Scorpio

When the right person comes along it can wake up all your senses. A heart that felt cold like a stone can warm up with an unquenchable fire when the chemistry is right.

Sagittarius

You have lots of guardian angels watching over you and your love life. Your relationships are meant to help you to become the person you were destined to be. Nothing happens by accident. Every single mistake can be used for a higher good.

Capricorn

Have the strength to speak your mind. It's never easy to find the right words, but once you start to share your heart openly, everything begins to flow. Your honesty is always the best way to start a conversation.

Aquarius

Hope can turn on its head. A situation can make a future appear to be impossible. But when you are in love, things can change to make the past seem like a mere stepping stone.

Pisces

You are going through a few changes. Relationships go through all sorts of transitions. What matters is how well you can work together as a team to grow from what you are experiencing together.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.