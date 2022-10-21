The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 22, 2022

Hello Sun conjunct Venus, and welcome. That's our shining star on this day, and when love is in the picture, this transit knows only how to help.

We are in luck today. We're in luck if we don't have a partner and we want one, and we're in luck if we're already involved with someone and we wish to know the future is going to work out well.

Sun conjunct Venus makes love the number one topic today, and because it's a Sun transit, it's a good one.

Essentially Venus is smoothly transiting with the positive energy that always comes with Sun transits; we aren't even interested in anything negative today. We are focused solely on how love makes us feel better, and how we want it in our lives.

For those who have been single and looking, this day shines a light on potential partners. We can see what is good in these people, and for many of us, that's a step up, as we tend to fall into the negativity trap all too easily.

No negativity today. And for those who are already in partnerships with loving people, we may get to see how open we really are. We spend so much time judging our own actions and the actions of others that we rarely see ourselves as 'good'.

Today is the day when we allow ourselves that kindness; today, October 22, 2022, is the day when the Sun shines hard on the love in our lives and lets us see very little else. It's a good day...enjoy it all.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on October 22, 2022 are:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You tend to find ways to rise above, no matter what's going on in your life. You have been stressed out by financial demands, and there are times when you simply do not know what to do about it all.

This, that and the other thing get in the way of your peace, and yet, there's always this one person you can turn to, who, no matter what, is on your side. This is your partner, the person who makes life seem bearable when it is just about anything but that.

During Sun conjunct Venus, you will grow to appreciate this person in ways you didn't even think were possible.

This person sticks with you through thick and thin, and even though you give them a hard time when you're feeling worried or down, they are still there for you, devoted as always. During the Sun conjunct Venus, you'll come to appreciate them more than ever. Gratitude is your freedom, Virgo.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you have is a good, stable relationship that depends upon the things you, two, have in common. What you have with your person is special, and it's not really up for scrutiny; you folks do things your way, and while your way may not be the road frequently traveled, it sure is good enough for you.

On this day, October 22, during Sun conjunct Venus, you will feel this very unique connection to your person, and it will become something that stands out so clearly to you as the very thing you wish to protect and honor until the day you die.

This is a very lucky day for you, Aquarius, in so much as there is nothing here but love. You can't find anything to complain about and that's actually quite a noticeable thing for you. You and your partner get along better than anyone else you know. You can do a victory dance tonight if you want to.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today brings out a side of you that is practically giddy with happiness. You are getting everything you want today, and that means that you and your partner are not only getting along well, but you are also actively pursuing interests together — the kind of projects that bring you both closer.

With Sun conjunct Venus as your guide today, you feel confident that this relationship is not only going to last, it's going to grow. You believe in your person to such a degree that you would easily place your life in their hands, with trust. You got yourself a good one, Pisces, and you know it.

This day only enhances that which you are already aware of. Your partner may even surprise you with a gift today. Expect the unexpected during Sun conjunct Venus, and know that you are loved, respected, and honored.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.