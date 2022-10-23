The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, October 24, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, October 24, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, October 24, 2022:

Aries

You crave comfort and security, Aries.

It's not so much that you cannot do for yourself but that you would like to set down the responsibilities of the day and have another person carry you for a moment.

You desire companionship with an equal, and once you find what you're looking for, you'll know.

Taurus

Your heart longs for sweet conversations by moonlight and to let go of endless texting that goes nowhere fast.

Today, you'd rather hear someone's voice over the phone and hear that you've been missed.

Gemini

Gemini, love is not so much about money but about providing comfort and security for the people you love. in your relationship.

Today you are feeling generous and you want to show people how much they are cared for.

So, you'll be the giver in relationships, picking up the tab and helping out where you can.

Cancer

When it comes to love, you want someone who is like you but slightly different.

You're not looking for a mirror in a partnership, but you do want to be with a person who understands who you are and loves you without trying to change you into what they want you to be.

Leo

Endings are bittersweet, and today you may find yourself searching for closure.

You are ready to move forward with your life and that includes saying goodbye to a relationship that broke your heart in the past.

Virgo

Aim for the heights of friendship. The closeness you're looking for in a relationship can be found in a variety of friendships.

You can have intimate conversations, common interests, and simple joys without the complications of expectations or romance.

Libra

People expect respect to be earned, but there is something special about being loved and treated well simply because that is the type of person they are. Today, you attract these types of people into your life and it feels good.

Scorpio

There is something special about being with a partner who sees the world in the same way that you do.

Today, you prefer uncomplicated relationships over dramatic ones, even though in the past you preferred to be with people who needed you, but for all the wrong reasons.

Sagittarius

Privacy is important to you, Sagittarius. Today, you may decide to reveal your innermost thoughts and feelings to someone special.

You are sharing from the heart, and hope that they will do the same thing to you as well.

Capricorn

You are ready to slow down and commit to one person. The idea of dating various people once seemed to be exciting to you, but now you're ready to be with one person and see where things grow.

Aquarius

When it comes to true love, you are ready for a healthy partner who knows that boundaries are important. You are searching for a person who can assert their own independence while encouraging you to do the same thing in return.

Pisces

Romance is on your mind, Pisces. You are pulling the heartstrings of a partner in a way that brings you closer. The love you are encouraging is strong and build to last. This is only the beginning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.