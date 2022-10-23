The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 24, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, October 24, 2022. It's a new week during an entirely different season. With the Sun in Scorpio and the New Moon approaching, we are ready to wipe the slate clean. It's time to start a new chapter of life.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It is the first day of the week, so you want to begin the week strong. But, Aries, even on highly productive days rest cannot be understated.

You need to take a little bit of time just for yourself to relax and unwind.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

You cannot win them all, Taurus. Once you see the writing on the wall, you know that you have to give in and give up.

It's hard to admit defeat, but hanging on a little longer is not going to change the ending. Spare yourself the misery. Take the loss now to save your time and resources later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Being a spiritual person means that you need to introvert a little bit more than most people.

Being around too many people all day can leave you feeling drained emotionally and mentally. Be social but also take a few breaks.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

There are times when it is better to call in an expert to handle a problem. Online the solution may appear to be cheaper and easy to DIY, but are you in over your head?

If the answer is yes, then consider the alternative and hire someone who knows what to do and can work within your budget.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

The secret is out, Leo. Someone has feelings for you and they cannot contain themselves any longer.

You may hear their adoration and promise to love you in actions or words. There's no denying, you have a friend who has fallen in love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

You make mistakes just like everyone else, and there is no reason to be embarrassed over the matter.

You live and learn. You grow from the experience. Today you're not the person you used to be. As a result, you won't make the same error in thinking twice.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

At that moment when you realize you do not have a single person with whom you can confide your thoughts and fears, it's unsettling.

The thing is we all have deep emotions that leave us feeling too exposed and vulnerable. That's why its good to share your feelings with a professional who can keep your life confidential.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

The holidays can be stressful for everyone, and money may be tight. You may not even know how to budget for gifts or what to buy that is worth spending on.

It may be time to consider a holiday second job just to get a little more income flowing into your pocket.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You are standing at a crossroads, and both paths may seem to be the same to you.

There is no way to know what the outcome will be if you choose one path over the other. What you can do is listen to your heart and lead with your gut instincts.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

A delay can be holding you back from doing what you want to do. It is hard to know when the obstacles will move from your path, but for now, hold off. It makes sense to wait until the circumstances improve for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Set both feet on the ground, Aquarius. It's time to remain realistic.

You are setting your sights on something big and as good as it is to dream, you also want to build on solid ground.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

When you lose something you loved it's normal to grieve. Your heart has to catch up with your mind and it takes time to process all of the emotions you are feeling.

This day feels difficult, but tomorrow will be better, and then every day after you will grow stronger until you are healed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.