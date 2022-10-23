The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, October 24, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 24, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Monday with the Moon in Libra and the Sun in Scorpio.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, October 24, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's always a good idea to have your will, trust, and various paperwork items in order.

With Venus and the Sun in Scorpio, it seems as though the universe is sending a hint to you: be sure to have your documents in order so that in the event of an emergency, you have everything in its place.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Something important may have gone undetected, and now that Venus and the Sun are in Scorpio, you discover what it is.

You may not have expected or even anticipated this business problem, but now you can handle it and resolve the problem without any complications.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With so much to do, you'll want to cut a few corners, but it is better to remain hyper-diligent and go the extra mile.

Consider each act that you take a labor of love. Put pride into your work and see how much others appreciate your efforts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Even without trying you come across as charming and slightly seductive in your approach toward others.

If you are hoping to persuade something to change, this is a wonderful time to share your thoughts including any research you've done to support your position.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You cannot change people, and sometimes family members can be excessively curious and probe into your things when you would rather they not.

Because today you may be ultra-sensitive about your life and prefer to keep certain things private, heighten security by keeping passwords changed and items out of reach that you do not want to be touched or exposed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There are recordings taking place everywhere, and sometimes people become a bit too cozy about saying things when they think no one is around. Be cautious, Virgo, especially in work situations where things spoken in confidence that are borderline gossip can make you feel like you are being pulled into drama you want nothing to do with.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's always a good idea to have the money that you need for a rainy day. If you are always using credit cards, maybe plan to pull a little cash in a safe spot at home for moments when you need it. You will want to think ahead and plan to save for a rainy day in the event that something happens and you can't rush to the bank quickly.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today it's all about you when the Moon is in your zodiac sign, and with the New Moon coming up during your solar season, there are a lot of things to tend to. You will want to make plans for the future and set a few goals that you'd like to accomplish by your next birthday year.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You don't need to live in the past, and when others have finally stopped talking about it, don't be the one to bring it up. You don't have to worry if people judge you for a mistake you once did. Let time put distance between the worst of life as you move toward the best.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The person you least expected to be a good friend may be the one to surprise you. You may discover loyalty runs deepest in the quiet of persons. Their care and concern for your well-being may not be vocalized loudly but their heart is in the right place.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If you're looking for a new line of work, keep the hunt to yourself. While you'll want to let the right people know you're job hunting, coworkers may unintentionally reveal your intention and cause you to feel some unnecessary stress at the workplace.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's amazing what the universe will reveal to you when you spend time in quiet meditation and thought. Today, a lot of thoughts can arise that help you to understand your faith, spirituality, and relationship with god. You may find it a wonderfully uplifting time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.