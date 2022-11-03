The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 4, 2022

Why does it always seem to go down like this, where we have our Moon in Aries AND sextile Pluto, at the same time? You know this can't be good. I mean, it 'can' be, but there's a slim chance of that happening.

And why? Well, when you have an Aries Moon, you're already dealing with aggression and anger, and then if you put Pluto into the mix, you're adding vengeance, trickery, subversion, and deception. This is the kind of day where you feel yourself thinking, "Not cool, bro" several times a day.

The Aries Moon, on its own, can bring about incredible movement; we're active, in pursuit, and fearless. It's all good until Pluto shows up, wearing an all-black clown suit. We thought we already went through Halloween, and yet, on November 4, 2022, it will feel like somebody's playing a serious trick on us.

So, we might want to achieve something big today, but there's that little devil who sits on our shoulders and tells us that, no matter what we do, we are going to fail miserably. Oh, come on, Pluto. Really?

So, what do we have in store for today, with all of this chaotic energy going on? Well, for certain signs of the Zodiac, we can expect arguments, possibly over nothing.

We can look forward to being told off and insulted, and we can probably rest assured that we'll be sabotaging our own wonderful plans by accident. Nothing is intentional today, and yet it just keeps on happening. Hold tight, and strap on those seatbelts!

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 4, 2022 are:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Just as soon as you thought it was safe to go back in the water dun dun dun dun sharks! It's a regular Sharknado out there today, and you'll be lucky if you can somehow find yourself a safe place to get your bearings. While this is not literal, it is metaphorically set up for you to take precautions: today is not going to be easy.

Will you survive? Of course, but not without a few memories to take with you for the rest of your life. This is the day that pits you against someone you really like a lot.

You had no intention of hurting them or even saying a word to them that could cause this dissension, and yet Aries Moon sextile Pluto has given you the chance of a lifetime to do the things you never wanted to do in the first place. The insults you will receive today will be laughable, so do yourself a favor and just laugh. Don't take it seriously.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What you had planned today might fall through, as there are many conflicting celestial bodies all hammering away at things like 'plans' on this day. What makes today so rough for you, however, is that you weren't asking for much. You simply wanted to get something done and then get on with your life.

But, in the same way as a traffic violation isn't exactly what a person plans on getting, so too will you receive an unwanted interruption in your plans. Aries Moon sextile Pluto lets you think it's all going to go your way, until, of course, it doesn't.

And if you allow yourself a good window into paranoia, you'll feel like you can hear the planetary gods laughing at you. Stop and go, that's how November 4 works out for you. Is it tragic? No. Is it a royal pain in the tushy? Yes. Royal.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If you thought you could get away with today's wild and wacky antics, simply because you relate to Pluto energy, then think again, my Scorpio friend.

Today is the day when you run into a stranger on the street and they sneer at you as if you were trash. So simple, so raging with the awfulness that you can't contain yourself. You must react and you must tell this person what you think of them.

Now, this is not where you wanted to be on this day. You wanted to get your work done, your life on the move, and you wanted positivity and light, but that's the thing with Pluto transits; they don't care what you want.

So, today is going to be dedicated to wondering why this stranger put you down and why you had to react so intensely to them. You will be provoked, and you will overreact to such a degree that you'll shock yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.