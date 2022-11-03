The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Be Single During The Moon Sextile Pluto On November 4, 2022

There are three zodiac signs who want to be single during the Moon sextile Pluto on November 4, 2022, and they know it's what's right for them.

In a world that practically demands that we do every single thing according to the expectations that we set up for ourselves, one of the main pressures that we find is to couple ourselves off with someone as if this is mandatory and necessary in order to survive.

Very few of us escape this wheel, and we generally do what we're told to do...by society, our families, and our peers. We spend great amounts of time trying to secure ourselves in relationships, where we will either succeed in love and romance...or we won't.

The truth is, most people do not get a love that lasts a lifetime, and for many, the older they get, the less inclined they are to fight for a partner's love. In fact, given the right circumstances, there are many of us who would just rather be single.

It's easier, it's less work, and while it may be the road less traveled, we would simply rather be single. That circumstance arises today, as November 4 brings us the transit, Moon sextile Pluto, and this is one of those celestial events that support a person's need to be single.

We don't just 'want' to be single, we've learned that being single is the only way for us, at least during this phase of our lives.

When we get the jolt from Moon sextile Pluto, we feel confident about standing by our decision to remain single, unattached. For certain zodiac signs, it's law, and during the Moon sextile Pluto, they are not open to any other options.

The three zodiac signs who want to be single during the Moon sextile Pluto on November 4, 2022 are:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You know who you are, and it's taken you a lifetime to own up to your own quirks, desires, needs, and habits. You've come to a place in your life where you'd actually prefer the company of your own self to that of others and while someone might stamp you as asocial or withdrawn, you know who you are and you're not about to conform to anyone else's expectations.

On this day, November 4, you will more than likely have to tell someone that you aren't interested in having a serious relationship with them.

You have a desire for total independence, and while you are more than happy to date, or spend quality time with someone in a romantic way, you aren't about to give up your single status...for anyone.

During the Moon sextile Pluto, this streak feels even stronger than ever. You are no longer 'indentured' to the idea of having to be part of a couple. You do as you wish, and that is that.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Like everybody else, you've played the game. You've been through committed relationships and you've seen their demise, as well. You feel that, at this point in your life, you have a firm grasp on what you really want, which is...the love of friends, the occasional fling, and the ability to stay single.

Your Libra personality will be totally affected and supported during the transit of the Moon sextile Pluto, as it instills in you a sense of personal purpose; you are the boss of yourself, and no one else.

You do what you want to do as this is your life to live. You are tired of living up to the expectations of others as they are not the ones who are living and experiencing your life. Today will have you standing firm as a single person who doesn't care what others think of them.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You watch your friends clamor over this need to be coupled off as if that is what validates them, and honestly, you just don't understand. It seems as if everyone around you tosses themselves into relationships that invariably end up destroying them, and almost minutes after their break up, they want to go at it once again.

Fill the void, find that 'other half.' You never felt incomplete, and the only time you felt the need to be something other than single was when you were younger and fell into the social expectation game. During Moon sextile Pluto, you will once again have to tell someone that you are not available.

You prefer your life 'as is and you don't feel you need to give up what you have to be with another person. You are friendly and loving, but your number one love is always, ALWAYS your own self — and that is what makes you happy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.