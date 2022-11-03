The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Settle Down During The Moon Conjunct Jupiter On November 4, 2022

Three zodiac signs refuse to settle down during the Moon conjunct Jupiter on November 4, 2022.

During the Moon conjunct Jupiter, if you find that you are set in your ways, or resistant to change, that is because it's par for the course, where this transit is concerned.

When it comes to love, romance, and settling down, this may not be something you want to do, and if pressed, you'll rebel.

You are not someone who wants to settle down, and as you know, it's sometimes hard to convince others of this idea, as, for some reason, it's radical.

While Jupiter is riding high in the sky, certain zodiac signs may find that they are being called upon to speak up and voice their opinion on the idea of settling down.

We all have it in our minds that this is the way to live our lives, and that to veer off of this path is just weird. Well, some of us, prefer to live our lives our own way, and we don't care what moniker we are given; we refuse to settle down. It's that clear. No, go.

Whether it's a fear of commitment, or it simply feels better to be on one's own, today is the day when we really get in touch with what we want. We may very well wish for love and romance, we just don't want to have to sign a blood oath in order to have it.

We aren't here to settle down; we are here to experience life and love on our own conditions, and during the Moon conjunct Jupiter, many people will come to terms with their own personal truth, and that truth does not wish to be tied down.

There are three zodiac signs who refuse to settle down during the Moon conjunct Jupiter on November 4, 2022, and they are:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've always had an incredible independent streak, and over the years that has turned into a sense of self; you recognize yourself as someone who doesn't their own thing, their way, and rarely are you convinced to go along with what the mob wants, as in, 'find someone, settle down, get married, have kids, etc '

If that's what you want to do, you do it, however, if that's not what you want, then you stand your ground and refuse. During the Moon conjunct Jupiter, you may have the opportunity to once again refuse to settle down.

You don't like having to be put on the spot like this, but it seems there's someone in your life who needs an answer, and if they were to have their way, you'd tell them that you are all for settling down, with them, forever.

Alas, that is NOT who you are, and on this day, you may be in the position of having to reject this idea to someone's face. Stay true to yourself, Cancer. You're fine as is.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If only you knew then what you know now, you'd have spared yourself the pain of being stuck in a relationship that you really do not want to be in. You have made a mistake and now it's too late or, is it? During the Moon conjunct Jupiter, you will know without a shadow of a doubt that this whole 'settling down' thing was, is, and never will be for you.

For whatever reason, you did what was expected of you, and now, you can hardly believe you fell in this deep. The relationship you are in now is a mess; it's something that you want to get away from, and fast.

What you need is the courage to break the contract that requires you to stay. You are not someone who ever wanted to settle down and yet you did just that. On November 4, your true nature will rise up, and if you don't act on it, you'll be stuck forever. Your choice, Capricorn.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Being that you are very specific as to what you can or cannot tolerate, your life experience has taught you that love is good, but settling down in a relationship is not your cup of tea. You feel just fine being this way, and so far, you've been able to experience everything you want to, in terms of love and romance.

You are fully capable of falling in love and being in a relationship, but when it comes to actually settling down, or getting married, meh — that's not for you.

If this topic comes up today, during the Moon conjunct Jupiter, you will once again have to explain yourself.

While this is boring to you, it seems to be what comes along with being a person who won't settle down; you constantly have to explain yourself. Well, as long as they accept your explanation, all should go well. You are who you are, and that is perfectly fine.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.