The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 4, 2022

A lucky day is here for sure as three zodiac signs prove to be the luckiest of all in love on November 4, 2022.

Leo, Capricorn, and Pisces are the luckiest in love on November 3, 2022, and the Moon conjunct Jupiter is why.

For starters, it's a beautiful day in the neighborhood, especially for three zodiac signs who are with someone they love and want to know better.

Young lovers, this is your lucky day, as Moon conjunct Jupiter shines a light on new love and gives promise to all of those who believe in its potential.

November 4 starts a new phase in many people's lives and it couldn't make a better impression than it does with the help of Moon conjunct Jupiter.

This astrological transit allows us to do more than hope for a positive outcome. It enables us to actively create the right condition for success.

We are aware of what 'not' to do at this point because we can see the future; that means we are conscious enough to know that whatever we do today, reverberates later on.

With this knowledge under our belt, we can plan ahead, and act with kindness and respect. Let's keep in mind that all successful relationships are based on mutual respect. Without this, we will fail, unconditionally.

Certain zodiac signs are new to love, or at least new to the relationship they are in right now.

For those of us who have just entered into a love affair that excites and inspires us, this is the day when we can literally see where it's going to go, and whether or not we wish to continue on.

Moon conjunct Jupiter is about intelligent moves in love, and how to create many, many lucky days for ourselves in the near and distant future.

Which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on November 4, 2022? Find out who by reading below.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Even though you might come off as a bit pushy today, your push is all about getting your partner to 'get into' one of your wild ideas. You are very charming and amiable during this time, and with the Moon conjunct Jupiter in the sky, you want to thrill your partner with your personality.

You are well aware that they cannot resist you, even when you are being pushy. Your aim today is to break your partner down and make them give up whatever they are doing so that they can pay attention to you.

While this may read as obnoxious, it's actually a game the two of you have been playing for a long time. You demand, in a cute and adorable way, and eventually, your partner succumbs, while laughing. All you want is to let them know how much you adore them, and how spending your life with them is your dream. You are all charm, today, Leo.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You feel good about life, in general, these days, and it's hard for you to deny that the influence of the Moon conjunct Jupiter isn't doing wonders for your love life.

Things finally took a turn for the better, and you are so there for it. You needed this one, Capricorn. You needed to feel hopeful during the final months of 2022, as you were at your wit's end, only recently.

The stress has been insane, but interestingly enough, with your love life gaining traction, you feel like you can handle it all, come what may. You grok well with the Moon conjunct Jupiter, as this is the kind of transit that helps you see things in a positive light.

You've been in the dark for way too long, and with this new 'upgrade' to your romance, things look pretty dang promising. Enjoy what you have, Capricorn, as it seems you are very blessed.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

There's been something missing in your romantic partnership and you haven't been able to put your finger on it. Good thing you are about to be paid a visit by the transit Moon conjunct Jupiter, which is here to show you exactly what's missing and how to get it back.

You are super sensitive today, and that, believe it or not, is a good thing.

Your vulnerability allows you to look at the hard truths and assess them for their value. On this day, November 4, you will figure out what is needed and you will apply this knowledge, and guess what?

Your partner will be all too happy to listen, participate and move right alongside you on this journey to make the relationship a better one. What makes today so lucky is that you and your partner are both on the same page; you both want this to work and are ready, willing, and able to make it happen. Good for you both!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.