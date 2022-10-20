The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, October 21, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, October 21, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, October 21, 2022:

Aries

By improving your friendship, you may be able to resolve a relationship problem. When you show your partner unconditional support without trying to control them, your love can overcome many challenges. When you have a friendship, you have a better chance of remembering what initially attracted you to each other.

Taurus

It is difficult for you to focus on your relationship because there are so many things going on. Getting your life together before building a relationship with someone else is sometimes the best course of action.

Gemini

What do you believe about love? It is difficult to find what you are looking for if you have not defined it yet. If you're sensing mixed signals, it could mean you still have some inner work to do before you can build a life with another person.

Cancer

To gain someone's respect, you sometimes have to give them tough love. Be firm with your partner if there is ever a time when you are mistreated. While you may have already forgiven them in your heart, you should let them know you expect respect in return for your love.

Leo

It is easy to become addicted to curiosity. If you want to know if your partner is faithful, you might look through their phone and other belongings. While you may be entitled to do so, remember that building a solid relationship is hard when there is no trust. It is possible that trust is the more significant issue.

Virgo

Would you like to take a trip with your significant other? A short getaway may be the perfect way to deepen your relationship. The slightest change can thrill you and enable you to spend more time together without worry.

Libra

The way you see another person might not be understood by everyone. It is sometimes difficult to see a person's value from someone else's perspective. Despite your happiness, don't expect everyone to support you because they may not know what you find attractive. A relationship between you and another person should be just for you.

Scorpio

A change is difficult and what has happened in the past cannot be erased. Only through experience will you be able to learn from your mistakes and strive to do better in the future.

Sagittarius

In order for a relationship to improve, both parties must want it. When your partner doesn't show a sense of urgency or desire, perhaps you should discuss where they're emotionally at. Be calm. We never know what will happen in the future, but it's good to know what we have now.

Capricorn

For you, your dreams of love may feel real. In order to have a successful romance, you must keep your feet on the ground. Managing responsibilities and paying bills will always be a part of life. Teamwork matters more than anything else.

Aquarius

You never know what may happen to you when you least expect it. You can meet someone who makes your day brighter and restores your faith in love. It might not even be in your sights.

Pisces

Describe the relationship you would like to have. It's okay to aim for something you'd like to see come to life in your life, even if you're in a partnership now. Decide how you want to act as a person in love as well as what kind of partner you want.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.