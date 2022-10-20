The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 21, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Oct 20, 2022
Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, October 21, 2022.
The Sun will leave the zodiac sign of Libra this weekend, and the Moon will start to transit Virgo starting today.
We are at a turning point in our lives in so many ways, and as the season changes, we feel open to what could be.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, October 21, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Knight of Cups
Aries, few are as charming as you. Due to your sweet personality, your words flow and people want to listen. You can move a mountain today!
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Strength, reversed
Whenever you feel the need to rest, it's important to take a break. Next week you will have plenty of time to catch up. Now is the time to listen to your body.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Eight of Cups
There is a strong sense of urgency in your feelings, and you may not want to wait to act when you need to. There is no pause in time when it comes to life. You may want to follow your heart now if it feels right to you.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Sun, reversed
Even if you have a bad day, you can still feel like everything turned out well. Regardless of how harsh the events were overall, your outlook is what counts.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Two of Cups
When you go through life changes, your emotions can swing up and down like a seesaw. The importance of managing your emotions has increased today. Laugh and cry as much as you need to.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed
If you are alone too often, you can become accustomed to it. Poke your heart out into the world today so you can remember what it feels like to be seen.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed
As much as you like to play, Libra, it's time to grow up. The things you desire and need cannot be acquired by not working for them. Roll up your sleeves, and get busy.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Queen of Wands
The future is guided by your feelings. It's never too late to find clarity. It's as simple as getting quiet and listening to your heart.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed
The brilliant idea you had got lost in the shuffle. It may seem impossible to start over again, but if you don't, then what happens to your future? If it's still important to you, then press onward.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Tower
Although troubles can come out of nowhere, the beautiful thing is that you're prepared for them all. Make sure you ask for what you need to be successful since you know what it is that you want.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune
Working hard for your opportunities creates luck. If you fail to prepare for the chance to have what you want, your dream may pass you by.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed
You've had a wonderful time with friends, but now it's time to be quiet and less social.
Once you know people are willing to listen, you can share your thoughts and opinions more freely.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.