The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, October 21, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 21, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Friday with the Moon in Leo entering Virgo and the Sun in Libra.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, you'll have a lot to do, and your desire to do things right will fuel your energy to get things done. Having peace of mind is part of being healthy, Aries.

Whether you have your day planned out or not, everything matters. Today is a day to pay attention to details and avoid overloading yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

In terms of romance, Taurus, you may approach it from a standpoint of practicality rather than passion. Occasionally, this works out well, especially when there are chores and tasks to do.

The company of a partner may help you improve the day. Despite this, your romantic side will also need some attention.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Being the leader of the group is not a problem for you, and your take-charge attitude works well with the Moon in Virgo.

It's easy for you to solve problems and help people remove barriers when you lean on your expertise and insight. The day is going to be wonderful for you, Gemini, and in so many ways, you will win.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

While you may be soft, your words are genuine. As the Moon moves into Vigo, you might feel inspired to speak out about what needs to be improved.

If you've been thinking about a particular problem, you might already have a solution in mind. You can take advantage of this and move things forward sooner than you think.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A smart and wonderful thing you can do is invest in yourself every day. It is never a waste of money to buy a product or service that you will use.

Leo, if you think something makes sense for you to own, go for it. Don't let anything stand in the way of living your best life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The road to your dreams, goals, and ambitions is always ahead of you, Virgo. Despite your busy schedule, don't neglect them. Even when your daily life gets in the way of your dreams, you should stay active in pursuing them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Even though the past remains the same, sometimes your memory of it differs from what it actually was. Someone who once meant a lot to you may have become an idol to you.

Don't think this way, Libra. Everyone grows. Maybe you've grown together, or maybe you've grown apart... the answer will only come with time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It means so much to have friends who bring out the best in you, and having one in your life is priceless.

As a result of your rock-solid relationships, you are able to achieve your goals today. Because of their presence, you feel loved and supported, and this motivates you to keep going.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You should be recognized for all your hard work and efforts, Sagittarius. It can be a source of anxiety to feel invisible at work or professionally. The big picture becomes clearer here. Is there something going on that you can affect to improve your situation, or is there something inside you that needs to change so you can see things differently?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It may be the right choice for you to go back to school to get into a new career after being in a stressful job for many years.

When you can take on more responsibility, it can be tough and challenging, but it will be so much worth it when it brings you joy in the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Discussing difficult topics like death, wills, inheritance, or health surrogacy is never easy, but shouldn't you be prepared before the need arises?

As the Moon moves through Virgo, you are more grounded and capable of working through problems.

Plan ahead so that you have what you need for a future emergency by getting things organized in these areas of your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your sector of partnerships and relationships is activated by today's Moon.

As the Moon moves into Virgo, it's time to take an in-depth look at this area of your life.

You should evaluate your wants and needs today so that you can choose a companion who will bring you joy and happiness.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.