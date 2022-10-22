The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Let Go Of Toxic Friends During Venus In Scorpio Starting October 23, 2022

Starting October 23, 2022, three zodiac signs will let go of toxic friends while Venus is in Scorpio.

If there's one thing we can use to our benefit, during Venus in Scorpio, it's the idea that we need to listen to our gut and act accordingly — especially when it comes to having an insight into the people in your life.

Most specifically, the people who are making you feel weird about being in a friendship with them.

Starting October 23 brings us acute insight; we see things very clearly on this day, and some of what we see might be eye-opening.

What we find on this day may end up being the pivot for change, especially when it comes to figuring out what we're going to do with certain friends of ours.

We have friends that are toxic. Not everyone has this, but the chosen zodiac signs are definitely going to notice certain things about this person and how they feel towards them.

There are people in our lives who do things that rub us the wrong way; we're either not into their style or they are seriously doing things that could only be considered toxic.

Poison friends rise to the surface today, and when we notice this, we will want to rid ourselves of them, like the pests they've become.

Venus is Scorpio comes on the first day of the Scorpio Sun as well, and this means that once we decide to either end a friendship or shut down a toxic friend's behavior, it's on.

They will be stopping us. Scorpio is not 'halfway' energy — it's all-or-nothing material, and so, on October 23, 2022, certain signs here will put their foot down on toxic friendships. One can only handle just so much poison in their life.

The three zodiac signs who let go of toxic friends during Venus in Scorpio starting October 23, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

In your mind, you feel as though you've given all you can where certain friends are concerned. You feel that all of your meaningful advice has been ignored, and while you are open to considering that your words might not have been perfect, you sure did try, and that has to count for something.

What you're realizing on this day, during Venus in Scorpio, is that there's just so far you can go with certain people and that there really is a time to recognize when to stop. Today is that day, and although it's somewhat sad, you know that you have got to cut these people free. They aren't benefiting from your help, nor are they even open to it.

And you're not exactly hellbent on saving anyone either; you just want things to go smoothly, and your observation is that, with these people, in particular, nothing runs smoothly and all that ever arises are problems and complaints. Time to say goodbye.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This day could go any number of ways for you, but one of those ways will take you into a dark place where you will find yourself feeling a ton of intolerance for one person in your life...it's that one person who seems to get in the way of everything you do, and the worst part about it is that they are your friend...or, at least, they are supposed to be your friend.

What this person has turned into over the years, however, is a poisonous person who shares nothing with you now other than their woes, their grief, and their ever-present bad mood. Now, you KNOW there's more to this person than their awful demeanor; you've seen it in action.

What's depressing is that it's as if you are just watching this close friend of yours slip into their own world of self-pity and depressed inability. They don't even want to change, and that's unacceptable to you. It's time to label them 'toxic' and do what you do with toxic things: get rid of 'em.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are never the person who lets go of a friend all too easily, and you resent the idea that you're in this position today. During Venus in Scorpio, you will be all out of 'second chances' when it comes to this friend of yours and their toxic mindset.

You've given them more than ample space to change, to improve and yet, they've given you zilch in return. It occurs to you that if they aren't changing, then maybe it's because they don't want to change.

Perhaps it's you who needs to change your outlook on this friend.

You will conclude that this person is stuck, while you are all about action and progress. You can't budge an inch while this person is in your life, ensuring that you stay put and remain stuck.

And so, as it goes with impediments, you will do your best to get rid of it. And that's what's going to happen today: your toxic connection is about to end and good for you for making it happen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.