The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 23, 2022

And here we are, Day One of the spanking new Scorpio seasons, and oh what a good day we are about to have.

Scorpio season automatically fine-tunes our intuition, which tends to lead us to make great choices and feel good about the choices we make.

We trust in ourselves on this day, during this season, but wait — there's more. Not only are we starting off the Scorpio season with a positive bang, but we've also got Venus in Scorpio as well, which is like receiving a bouquet of beautiful, fragrant flowers from a loved one.

Venus in Scorpio is the transit that's going to make us aware of the little things. This is the day when we come to cherish the good things that we have while releasing any toxic grasp on what no longer works for us.

Scorpio is a strong sign, and it wants only positive actions.

While we may associate this sign with dark forces and naughty behavior, on this first day of Scorpio sun, we can only anticipate the best the sign has to offer.

Devotion, loyalty, honesty...expect to see plenty of this on October 23, 2022.

The folks who are luckiest in love, today, are the ones who believe in the power of love, itself.

We have to be on this boat in order to cruise along with it, and that means today is about pouring ourselves into our love lives.

We are devoted and eager to please on this day, and we will be received just as warmly as we could ever desire.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on October 23, 2022 are Aries, Virgo, and Scorpio.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If you could place a feeling on this day, it would be something like 'having your second wind.' You feel renewed on this day, and not only that, Scorpio energy has you all charged up; you want to be involved. You want the excitement back in your relationship, and though it's never really gone away, you're still supercharged for more.

Luckily, your partner is on the same track as they, too, are stoked by the Scorpio Sun and ready for whatever comes their way. You feel good about being alive today, and when you feel good, the love you give is excellent, selfless, and welcoming.

You and your partner are able to share your life together in a way that you've both come to understand as thoroughly comfortable. How nice of you, Aries. A strong day is here to showcase your strong ability to give love.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today brings you the day and attitude you've been waiting on; you were never too content to stay in the place of doubt, especially when your love life's on the line, and today's going to bring you a fresh new outlook on just about everything related to love.

Scorpio sun sparks new ideas in you, and many of those ideas have to do with the improvement and excitement of your own love life. You realize, on this day, that you could have so much more than you have now, and that all you need to do is ask.

That's where Scorpio comes to the rescue, as it supplies you with courage and chutzpah; yes, you now have the nerve to approach your partner with a crazy new idea that could possibly take the two of you into a whole new level of romantic bliss. It's time to take that chance, Virgo, and it's time to make good on some of those romantic dreams you have both been sharing.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Welcome home, Scorpio. It seems as though the cosmos are throwing a party for you, as your sign transits the sun, and Venus is in your sign. Oh, happy day. Today is the day that you won't be finding much to complain about. Your love life is running smoothly, and that is because you have come to the place in your relationship where you realize what works and what doesn't.

What's REALLY working for you these days is communication. Solid conversations between you and your loved one have unearthed some valuable information, and you are so charged up with Scorpio energy that you'll be able to parlay that info into romantic play.

It's never only been about the physical for you; your attraction to your partner is intellectual as well, and on this day, let's just put it this way: you'll see the genius in the person you love.

