The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, October 19, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Oct 18, 2022
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, October 19, 2022:
Aries
You'll find what works for you, Aries. When Venus is in Libra and so close to the Sun, love feels more like a balancing act than it does romantic. You need to pay attention to your actions and those of others to see where your relationship may go.
Taurus
Choose a partner who cares for your need to feel safe and supports healthy interaction when times are tough. You will want to be with someone who honors your soul as much as you do your entire personality.
Gemini
You know what it means to be patient, Gemini, and even though a relationship can test you to your limits, you've got a nice sense of humor that makes it funny at times.
Keep seeing the hope that's before you and does not get too lost in a moment thinking the tension will last forever.
Cancer
Have a vision for your relationship, Cancer. Even relationships need a goal set so that you can become a better person through your marriage.
You may not know what you want your couple's goals to be, but at least be ready to talk about it, even if you're unsure that you will tie the knot.
Leo
Music is a way to celebrate the love you share with your partner. If you haven't decided what song will be 'your song', start listening for one that feels right.
Then, do a song dedication so that they know this is something that makes you think of them when you're not together.
Virgo
Believe in love, Virgo. You don't want to become someone who feels jaded by romance.
Let yourself feel romantic about the little things in life. When you meet the right person, you'll want them to feel like you've been waiting for them your whole life.
Libra
Are you thinking of having a child, Libra? Bearing a child is a big responsibility and not something to take lightly.
You may be completely ready financially but there can be a few more things to talk about before making a life-changing decision for three.
Scorpio
It's so nice to have a home-cooked meal made just for you by the one you love.
You are all about home comforts today, and you are ready to relax and unwind with a home-cooked meal and quality conversation.
Sagittarius
Don't withdraw into yourself when you feel hurt. Someone may not even notice that they hurt your feelings.
The best way to show them what they did matters is to bring it up toward the end of the day and in silence.
Capricorn
No one is entitled to you, Capricorn, so when you feel pressured to act a certain way because a person invited you out on a date, paid, or spent time with you, the choice of what to do next is still yours. You have to live your life in a way that feels right for you.
Aquarius
Be with a partner who gives you peace of mind. A person who is always creating chaos is not your person. The person who helps you to feel at ease and safe is where your heart will feel like it can express itself fully.
Pisces
Love with all your heart, Pisces. What is love if you have to hold back a little bit? It's better to be big with your feelings and allow yourself to have an experience you will never forget.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.