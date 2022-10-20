The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, October 21, 2022

It is a heavenly day in the cosmos as the Venus Star Point nears its fullness giving you the gift of a brand new fresh start.

With another day closer to the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio with Saturn and asteroid Juno both turning direct, it is clear that you are being given a gift from the universe.

Venus is the planet that governs our relationships, what each zodiac sign loves, and ultimately how to live a life that we find joy and pleasure within.

Venus operates within an eight-year cycle, with this last cycle ending on January 8th of 2022.

What have you learned about love and relationships, and how you have been operating within these connections?

Issues surrounding truth, boundaries, and even freedom likely all played a part in what you were reflecting on.

Since that time, you have now had ten months to decide what was working and what was not.

You have been able to take greater accountability and to see if you are actually implementing the lessons that you have learned into showing up better for yourself and your relationship.

Now as October 22nd draws near, the exact date of the Venus Star Point, you are beginning a brand new cycle in life and in love.

Alongside this energy, Saturn in Aquarius is once again squaring off with Uranus in Taurus which is bringing up those themes of freedom versus restriction that first came up last year.

There is a big message here if you are willing to pay attention.

Only love; what you love, who you love, will be able to set you free.

When you give time to those things and people that feel like obligations, when you sacrifice your own inner light and energy all for another or simply allow fear to be bigger than your faith, you limit yourself.

Essentially by not following your heart, you create a cage for yourself to live within.

The message today between the Venus Star Point and Saturn and Uranus is that love is not only the way through, it is also the only way forward.

The more you feel drawn to something, the more that you know it is meant for you.

This is what it means to follow your heart as it is not just about relationships but also in regard to career, life direction, and even your own self-growth.

When you honor this part of yourself you also give a resounding yes to accepting all the abundance that the universe has in store for you.

Today this begins that magnified energy that will peak tomorrow urging you to release and let go of anything from the past that has taken away from your purpose or the joy that you find within life so that you can be reborn.

Because love does not only set you free, it also helps you become the person that you have been destined to be all along.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Friday, October 21, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Everything should be coming up roses for you today and even likely tomorrow. You just need to make sure that you are leaving the past in the past.

A lot has changed for you in the past year and while you can always see a way forward you need to make sure that you are not still hanging onto anything that takes you away from the opportunities at this moment.

Take full advantage of the energy of rebirth that is starting to come in so that you can fully embrace all that you have worked to create. This is just the beginning of a brand new cycle for you and one that you will remember forever.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Think back about eight years Aries and what was and has been going on for you romantically during that time. Venus ended its cycles back in January but is not beginning a new one until officially tomorrow.

Libra energy rules your romantic relationship so, with this new beginning occurring within this influential air sign, you can expect to see massive things happening in your love life.

Make sure that the new part of your life that you are heading into incorporates all that you have learned over the past eight years. It really is time for a new chapter in your relationship which honors all that you have become.

You may have to make a few tough decisions up front but ultimately, this is about you choosing to believe in better so that you can co-create with the universe.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon is in Virgo all day today as the stars align and collide helping to bring you exactly where it is that you are meant to be. You have learned a lot recently about how you show up in your life.

This has changed your perspective on your boundaries and presence as well as learning that you cannot have ultimate control over everything in your life.

Your balancing sign is Pisces which means that learning a bit of faith along the way can make all the difference. Today you will be able to trust the decisions in your heart so that this next part of your journey is all about growth.

This energy will help you to choose yourself more which will eliminate those parts of your life, specifically your romantic life that have felt draining more than replenishing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.