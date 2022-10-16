The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, October 17, 2022

October 17, 2022 welcomes the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer prompting you to keep what matters most to you close to your heart.

Last Quarter Moons are a time for overcoming obstacles and any doubts that stand in the way between you and what it is you hoping to manifest.

The zodiac sign of Cancer likely has to do with what means the most to you, whether it comes down to relationships or even just how you feel most aligned to live your life.

Today is the chance for you to remember why you have not given up yet and why you do not intend to.

There will always be a million opportunities that can distract you from your dreams or even just get in the way of accomplishing them all together, but it is up to you to have the fortitude to keep pursuing them.

Luckily, Mars in Gemini will form a harmonious and beneficial relationship with the Sun in Libra today giving you confidence and courage to be able to do just that.

This is the start of a major week in astrology when the universe conspires to help make those things happen that you have been praying would.

Saturn in Aquarius and Juno in Pisces both turn direct representing an end to the limitations and restrictions that you have been feeling.

This will help you to renew your sense of dedication towards your dreams as you remember why you have not been able to give up on them no matter what the universe threw your way.

It is also a lesson on divine timing which will be felt more strongly now as you near the Solar Eclipse New Moon in Scorpio.

Nothing ever happens on your timing, but on the universe which means that while you may have been tempted to give up because things were not coming together when you had hoped they would, it was simply because there was a higher plan in progress.

Hopefully, as the day progresses you allow yourself to feel the weight of what you feel is called pursuing or creating so that you can remember how important this feeling is.

These desires towards someone or something important to you are never random although they may be illogical, instead, they are parts of your own self shining through and pointing you toward the life that you are meant to live.

When you understand what drives you then you also come to a deeper level of understanding of your own self.

Nothing is worth it if it takes you further away from yourself or even your own dreams and today is a reminder of just that.

You have to be absolutely committed to creating what means the most to you so that as your journey progresses and you encounter those lucky opportune moments from the universe, you will be able to seize every last one.

These three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on Monday, October 17, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Last Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign is all about you taking a chance on yourself. It may have felt like there have been a lot of restrictions around you lately, but it was all for a greater purpose.

As long as you have not given up completely even if it has been something you have considered, then today will be your pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Life is going to continually evolve for you the next week as you are suddenly clear of what has been holding you back.

But it is not all about what the universe has to bring, it is also about how you have not given your power away no matter how discouraged you have become at separate times.

Embrace today and allow yourself to recommit to what matters most so that you can understand exactly why giving up is never the answer.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Last Quarter Moon helps you remember what means the most to you in the relationships that you have with others so that you do not give up on something that is important to you.

There is no perfect relationship in life, but it comes down to why you chose to be with someone that matters most.

This is what today will assist you with as you are able to remember why love is worth any obstacle or challenge that you may have to go through to enjoy it.

Make sure that you are letting yourself see things from a more emotional perspective rather than only a pragmatic one, that way you will not miss all the ways that your relationship is surpassing your dreams.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars is in Gemini today which is where it will be until March 2023. Mars is the planet of action and ambition and in your sign of Gemini, it is helping you to find answers to problems that you have been letting take up too much mental real estate recently.

You have a gift for thought and for words, especially with Mercury being your ruling planet, but at times it can also have you overthinking to the point of confusion.

As you incorporate this energy today, you will have a chance to feel greater confidence and power at moving ahead with your plans and even dreams.

This energy allows you to focus on what matters most so that you will not be persuaded to give up on what truly is meant for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.