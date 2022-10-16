The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Is Thinking Of Them During Moon Square Venus Starting October 17, 2022

Have you ever wondered if your ex is thinking of you at all?

You've probably gone through the motions of thinking that they either think of you all the time (because how on Earth could they not?) OR, you've come to the conclusion that you're the only one doing the thinking and that they have probably forgotten your name by this point.

It's black or white, with no gray areas with this one.

Nobody ever thinks that they are important enough to be thought of either that, or they think they are the only thing that is important enough to be thought of.

Well, today, October 17, brings interesting news on the communication front.

We have Moon square Venus on this date, and this transit has a tendency to put us in touch with things that we thought may not have existed anymore, such as the idea of our exes having thoughts about us.

It seems that they actually do think of us, and for some signs, the ability to pick up on this will be greater today, during Moon square Venus, than it will be for other signs.

On this day, we will hear something or rather, overhear something that is mentioned between two people, and it will contain information on our ex.

It seems that we'll discover that we were indeed someone very, very special to this person and that they regret not having us in their lives anymore.

Will this matter to us? For some of us, yes, it will be the only thing we will ever want to hear. For others, it will come off as a nice gesture; good to know they think of us, but nothing much more than that.

What we will find out on this day is that we still have somewhat of a presence in the life of our ex and that we haven't disappeared off the face of the planet, where they are concerned.

The three zodiac signs whose ex is thinking of them during the Moon square Venus on October 17, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Someone's talking about you today, Gemini, you can just feel it in your bones.

Perhaps your ex has been picking up on all the vibes you've been sending them, as you definitely think about your ex all the time. You've never gotten over them, and in your sad little way, you hope and pray that this person thinks about you at least, every now and then.

What you don't know is that of course, they think about you, Gemini! You made just as huge of an impression on them as they did on you, but they just handle their emotions differently than you, which is why you are not together today.

During Moon square Venus, you'll see that they still think about you, but you need to be careful about this; just because you find out that you're still on this person's mind, doesn't mean it's an invite back into their world. Smile for the good times remembered, and then walk away contented.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If someone didn't know you better, they'd think that all you do is wonder whether or not that ex of yours thinks of you, as you tend to bring this up a LOT.

You've never gotten over certain people, and you know they're out there, right now, living a good life without you in it.

You feel like they got their chance because of you, and that, on some level, they OWE you something for all the love you once gave them.

Well, during Moon square Venus, you are going to hear from this ex of yours, but your mind will already be so on the defensive that you won't be able to handle them being nice; you'll interpret their shy kindness as another way to 'get you'.

You don't want to be friends with this person; you want them to suffer, and when they show you that they are not only NOT suffering, but thriving, you'll be incensed and angry.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As a rule, you don't like to think about your ex, because if you do, you usually end up spewing hate, and feeling resentful. You don't think this person has anything for you other than disrespect, as that's all they seemed to have shown you towards the end days of the relationship.

Oh, you remember those end days all too well, and you find it hard to imagine that this ex ever thinks of you at all. During Moon square Venus, you will find out that yes, they do think of you, and that they do speak well of you. You, on the other hand, never speak well of them, but that's because you know the truth.

They are always going to try and come across as the rational 'sensible' one, leaving you to take the role of screeching harpy, full of resentment and bile. Do yourself a favor, don't take anything this ex says as meaningful. Just live your life and stop caring about whether they think of you or not.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.