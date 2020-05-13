Never look at the beach in the same way again.

What causes the ocean to swell? It's not just the Moon that has a gravitational pull on spring tides.

The Earth’s gravitational force pulls the waves down, thus resulting in high and low tides.

What is a spring tide?

Most people understand that any ocean waves are controlled by the gravitational force of the Moon.

Spring tides are a beautiful reminder that we’re all being pulled together by gravity.

When we learn when spring tides are high or low, we're better prepared when to ride the waves and have fun while enjoying the beach.

Gravity is when all matter attracts themselves to other matters. As a result, we all live on this round planet called the globe.

Imagine this, if there wasn’t a Moon, there wouldn’t be rigid land, every ocean would be the same surface-level depth, and Earth would be a smooth round ball.

The Earth’s dynamic physical features are due to the forces of the Moon.

Of note, the tides are higher the closer the Moon is or when it’s on the opposite side of the Earth.

Since the Earth rotates at a constant, every day within twenty-four hours, there are always two high tides and two low tides.

Every six-hours, you can expect either a high or low tide to occur.

Both the Earth and the Moon follow an ‘elliptical path,’ which measures the distances between them and the Sun.

The alignment of the Sun with the Moon greatly affects the tides as well.

If the Sun is directly aligned to the Moon, then the tides become greater. If the Sun is further, then it’s gravitational force fights against the Moon.

Why spring tides are important

When we learn the highs and lows of certain tides, we can prepare for the best outcome.

For example, a surfer or swimmer can better decide when it’s safer to go hit the waters.

You don’t want to shout out “cowabunga” with your friends and realize the waves didn’t agree for you to ride it.

Are spring tides dangerous?

If someone is in an area that’s close to the bay, then it would behoove them to better prepare for any safety measures.

A ‘conjunction’ is when both the Moon and the Sun use their gravitational forces to raise the tides.

This creates higher chances of coastal storms.

Perhaps, you want to plan some great wedding photoshoots or have a campfire with your friends while watching the waves.

The more whole the Moon is, then the greater the tides will be.

The gravitational energy will be extraordinary to experience with family and friends.

Listening to the waves gently crashing against each other, helps anyone to have a relaxing beach vacation.

First off, spring tides have nothing to do with the spring!

A spring tide occurs when the Sun is aligned with either a Full or New Moon.

This passes only twice a month. When there’s a modern change in sea level, then that’s due to ‘neap tides.’

This only occurs during a quarter of the Moon, and when the Sun and Moon are working against each other.

This also leads to tidal bulges, which causes the tides to become weaker during this Moon cycle.

According to the Halifax Harbour tide chart, showed that during a Full or New Moon, the spring tide was almost 7 feet high.

The neap tide was only about five feet high. Storms are less intense during a neap tide compared to a spring tide.

Spring and neap tides usually have a twenty percent high and low range in comparison.

The term neaps come from Anglo-Saxon, meaning without power.

If you’re a fan of watching massive waves, then you should probably take a trip to Nova Scotia, Canada.

There they have a beach called the ‘Bay of Fundy, which produces the highest tides in the world.

In addition, there’s also a tide called the ‘perigean spring tide.’ This occurs when the Moon is full and it’s closest to the Earth.

The difference between these tides and spring tides is five centimeters two inches.

If you ever notice the Moon extremely close to the Earth, then it’s probably in the ‘perigee’ cycle.

Once a month the ‘perigee’ creates the strongest tides, because of the short distance between the Moon and the Earth.

Interestingly enough, two weeks after the Moon is experiencing its weakest cycle called, ‘apogee.’

This means the Moon is furthest away from Earth, resulting in the weakest gravitational pull.

During the seasons, perigean spring tides can cause minor coastal damage as well as nuisance flooding.

Although, if a storm occurs during the perigean spring tide, then you can be sure the flooding will be exponentially great.

An ‘equinoctial spring tide is when spring tides align with either the March equinox or the September equinox.

When the Sun and Moon are aligned with the equator, then expect large tidal ranges of the year.

