The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 18, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Do something healing today, Aries. Art, music, gardening, and dance all be therapeutic activities that are good for the soul.

When life has become a bit stagnant and your imagination has run dull, revive your spirit by trying something fun and different that uses your creative mind.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Sort through your emotions, Taurus. You are going through a lot more than usual and it can be a lot to process for you.

It's so easy to become afraid or to feel as though life is going too fast and everything is a blur.

One way to lessen the pressure is to slow down and give yourself a moment to breathe.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Listen closely, Gemini. You may receive a phone call or news through email or text that seems unimportant at first, but it is actually valuable information.

Be a little more present when doing activities that involve communication so you don't miss a message you need to hear.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Act on what interests you, Cancer. When you have a brilliant idea it's easy to just talk about it and leave it on the back burner for another day.

Now is the time to start taking action. Even if you decide to make a small to-do list, begin putting down thoughts that help you to connect energy to your thoughts and emotions.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Grow your business, Leo. Having a profitable business is something that takes a lot of sweat time and perseverance.

If you have never had a business before, why not contact a company like SCORE or a business mentoring service to help you see what opportunities you're missing out on.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Life can be unfair, Virgo. When people treat you differently than they do others it is pretty obvious.

It is so easy to think that it must be you or that individuals are acting this way because of something you did, but try not to internalize it. Unkindness is often a symptom of another person's issues.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

When opportunity knocks, open the door. You are ready to take action and to make things happen for you in a way that you had not before.

You may have been too tired or not ready to make the necessary changes. Today is different though. You know what you want and are ready to move forward.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Wait to see how things go, Scorpio. You can feel a high level of anxiety or tension coming from someone else who is sending mixed signals.

There can be more to the story. Have more patience to see what additional details manifest for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Pay attention to your feelings, Sagittarius. Your emotions are there to guide you.

There is a reason why you are a hypersensitive individual. It is a blessing to be so connected with the energy around you. So use it to your advantage.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Life can be confusing, Capricorn. When you give so much of yourself to a group project you would hope to receive positive feedback for all your hard work.

But someone else may decide to take the credit and through you for a loop. It's not wrong to talk it over so you can get visibility too.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Don't hold your feelings inside, Aquarius. Stuffing emotions can lead to resentment and feelings of sadness.

It is hard to talk openly about what you are feeling, but it's way better, in the long run, to converse about them so that others know where it is that you stand.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Make a budget, Pisces. You have a lot of people you want to get things for this holiday season.

Start planning your shopping strategy so you can know how much you plan to spend, on who, and on what.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.