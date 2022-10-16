The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, October 17, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 17, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Monday with the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, October 17, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Give yourself permission to relax and enjoy a slower pace today. The powers that be may make it clear that you are doing way too much work.

You need a little break from work and the grind of life. Simplify, Aries. Order take out, let someone else pick up the chore duty, and turn in to bed earlier than usual.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Serious conversations and perhaps a debate could manifest today. It's always best to think before speaking, Taurus.

When you share your thoughts today, people listen intently. Strong feelings and opinions may feel too hard to hold back.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

An unavoidable expense could come to your attention, Gemini. It's never easy when you did not budget for a home repair.

Things can be tight right now financially but don't worry too much. Everything will work itself out and you'll recoup your losses soon.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have to do what is best for you, Cancer.

When the universe pushes you to make an important decision, don't delay.

You know what to do. Make your list of pros and cons and then pick the best option. You can adjust as you go along.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sometimes the past only rests when it is resolved, Leo.

You may think that silence is a good sign, and then later things happen to reveal that the problem is not going to go away unless you take action. It's always best to be proactive and not ignore the elephant in the room. Be honest with yourself and others.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A friend may be in need of your kind words and companionship. Loneliness can hit a person who has broken up recently from a long-term relationship.

They may not reach out to let you know how they feel. So when you get that gut feeling something is wrong and a person comes to mind, give them a call.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You will be working extra hard this week, and your boss may already be sending emails for you to answer on your time off.

It's tough when a person does not respect boundaries, especially your off-work hours. You might find it necessary to bring the topic up; handle matters diplomatically.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A crisis of belief is here, and everything you've ever believed in life can be under evaluation.

Things about God, the afterlife, and all the things you've been taught by parents and grandparents may not make sense to you right now.

There are lots of unanswered questions, and now you have the courage to confront your disbelief.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There's no holding back any longer, Sagittarius. You admire and respect honesty, when you know someone is hiding a secret from you, you can only tolerate their silence for so long.

You know that to be a good friend it's important to be open about what you are thinking. You may be the one who helps them to see it's safe to share their thoughts. Perhaps no one has ever done that for them before, and you are the first to teach them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Relationships require work, time, effort, and management. People do not always realize their own flaws until they are with a partner. When you and your significant other bump heads, call time-out and talk things through.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tend to the details, Aquarius. There are lots of small matters that need your attention, and if you leave them lingering and unattended for too long, they will catch up.

Keep up with repairs, appointments and things that you know are routine to prevent any problems later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Someone has touched your heart, Pisces. You are feeling ultra-romantic and long for a little more affection.

Schedule something extra special with a person who makes you feel alive and in love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.