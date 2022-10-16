The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 17, 2022

Today, all of our hopes and dreams stand with the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer, and if we are to make those hopes and dreams come true, then it will be during this transit that the universe hears our collective voice.

The Last Quarter Moon signifies the half point, which in terms of 'wishes' or intentions, means that we're halfway there.

We put our vision out there for the universe to pick up on, and it is during the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer that we feel we're being heard.

This day doesn't come with gigantic revelations or obvious rewards, instead, it comes with certainty...the kind of certainty that comes with believing in something that is presently invisible.

This is faith. This is trust in the universe, and it is during this time that we come to know that whatever we're thinking about...it's on its way to becoming our reality.

This is thrilling for the lovers of the world...the lovers who may not yet be lovers or the lovers who can envision themselves with the person of their choice, in the situation of their imagining.

We just 'know' that things are going to work out just right during the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer. This transit helps us transition from thoughts in our heads to actual experiences in our real life.

We have hope today. Hope in love...and none of this hope is blind.

When it comes to romance, these three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on October 17, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've been telling yourself that the only way you're going to get through 'this thing called life is by adopting a positive attitude, and on this day, October 17, 2022, during the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer, you will notice that your choice is a wise one.

You feel better when you keep an optimistic attitude, but there's so much more to it; your belief that 'everything will turn out alright' is starting to show up in some very real 'signs' and each time a good thing happens to you, you start to attribute it to the way you've designed your life: for happiness.

In love, you'll feel the vibes coming your way as today shows you something that you might not have immediately thought would be a thing that could come true.

There's someone in your life who wants your attention...on this day. They are proof that positive thinking brings affirmative reality. You will enjoy the attention and where it's taking you in the long run.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You stand to do very well during the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer, as it makes you see the cup as half-filled, rather than half-empty.

You feel positive and enthusiastic about your love life, and even though it might not be exactly where you want it to be right now, on this day, you will, for the first time in a very long time, find it very promising and satisfying.

Today brings you the knowledge that you are, indeed, well-loved by the person you had hoped would love you, and because of the Last Quarter Moon aspect, you have nothing in your heart to cause you any doubt.

Things are beginning to take shape in your life, and while it's always been hard to fill the role of 'romantic partner', it does seem as though you've got that one taken care of. What you have now is what you will have in abundance, in the near future.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've been working on a hunch lately; something tells you to trust in your situation, and if your situation is romantic, then it's all the scarier, but all the more promising.

You want so very badly to be in love and to trust it, and with the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer, you may get an inkling of thought: this is actually working.

So, if it's actually working, then you might want to actually trust it. That's where things change for you during this transit. You will make a drastic change in how you perceive your love life.

This means that any and all doubt that you've held on to will evaporate; the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer lets you feel secure and ready for the world.

You aren't intimidated by the idea of 'what might happen if I were to take this relationship seriously'...instead, you welcome the unknown, and you embrace the possibility of real love in your future.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.