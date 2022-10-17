The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 18, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Tuesday with the Moon in Cancer entering Leo.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today everything goes your way, Aries. So dress up for the occasion and wear one of your favorite outfits.

Wear red, your zodiac sign's power color, and don't be afraid to be a little extra. With the Moon in Leo, you will be the one who stands out in the crowd.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You communicate with impact, Taurus. You are able to get your best ideas and point across with passion.

If you have a presentation that needs to persuade a decision, put forth a little more effort as you will be received warmly.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's a creative day for you, Gemini. Your third house of creativity lights up today, and it helps you to connect with your imagination.

If you love to do art, play music or make a craft, visit an art store to see what captures your attention and makes you want to have fun today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Be careful with emotional spending, Cancer. The Moon in Leo may persuade you to buy something that is a bit over your budget this week.

While it's always good to treat yourself to something nice, don't make any unwise decisions that you will regret later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are confident and feel good about yourself, Leo.

The Moon rules emotions and your intuition, Leo, and while it is in your zodiac sign, you are more in tune with what it is that you want and need in your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have a sharp eye for when someone is acting in a way that is odd and unreasonable.

So, when you spot a person who seems to be out just for themselves, it's red flags everywhere for you, Virgo.

You have learned not to pretend these signs do not exist, so be sure to take note and act accordingly.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today is perfect for participating in networking activities, Libra. A colleague or boss may invite you to a business social or happy hour this week.

This is the universe opening a door for you in your career. Go out and see what is happening. You may meet someone who is highly influential.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Step up to the plate, Scorpio. You know what you do better than anyone else and what it is that makes you a valuable team player at your job.

Highlight this part of your career for others by doing a bit more and going above and beyond what is expected of you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be careful on social media, Sagittarius. With political tension rising to the surface this week, you may feel like posting a lot of memes, notes, and articles on social media.

While it may seem wise to do at this time, be sure that you check sources to ensure what you share is accurate and vetted.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can be overly generous to a fault, Capricorn. You might be the type of person who would give to a person in need without thinking twice.

As wonderful as it is to give to others, be sure not to do it to your own detriment. Be balanced in charity and self-care on all sides.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

All you want right now is a partner and to be loved, Aquarius.

You may meet someone who feels like they are the 'one', but even the most amazing relationships require a window of time to get to know the other person.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Take pride in your work, Pisces.

When you do something, do it to the best of your ability. Don't cut corners or do things in a way that you would not want to be done for yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.