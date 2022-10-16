The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, October 17, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, October 17, 2022.

Check out what is in store for your love life while we have three planets in the zodiac sign of Libra.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, October 17, 2022:

Aries

Unconditional love can be found in friendships, Aries.

When you get to spend time with a friend that knows you well, it is never a waste of time. You are building upon long-term memories and it makes your relationship so special.

Taurus

Respect is so important to good love, Taurus. You know how much it means to you to be seen and to know that the person you love understands your boundaries.

You have to teach people how to treat you sometimes, Taurus. Start with respect because it is what you need the most.

Gemini

Believe in love, Gemini. Just because a past relationship disappointed you, it does not mean that you will never find the love you hoped for.

One door closing in love means another one will open for you. You outgrew this love, and the universe has someone perfect for you.

Cancer

A loss can lead to a blessing, Cancer. Don't keep your sadness to yourself.

Let your friends know that you are going through a tough time so they can be there for you and give you the support you need right now.

Leo

Are you ready for a commitment, Leo? Marriage and relationships are work, but like anything worthwhile, you get out of something that you put into it.

Virgo

Look for healthy love, Virgo. In order to find the perfect relationship constantly do work on yourself. The more you improve, the more you draw a stronger potential mate into your life.

Libra

You’re ready to be swept off of your fee, and romance is what you need, Libra.

Why wait for someone to plan a sweet outing? Take initiative.

Make reservations to your favorite restaurant and invite someone you like to meet you there.

Scorpio

You have a big heart full of love, Scorpio so it’s only natural that you are starting to wonder if it’s time to start a family of your own.

This is a big decision, and this week, you may want to bring up the idea to bring partner to see how they feel about having a child together.

Sagittarius

Quality conversation can be so romantic, Sagittarius. There are a few things you know need to be spoken about with your partner.

A few of habits is blocking your ability to feel close and intimate. If they don’t, know, they can’t fix it. It’s better to bring it up to work things out.

Capricorn

You are so generous with the people you love and during the holidays it can be hard to hold back on the gift giving.

With the current economic situation, money maybe a bit tight, don’t wait until the last minute. Start holiday shopping, Capricorn.

Aquarius

A visit with your family can have you desiring change. You don’t want to do things the same way that your parents did, you want something a little different.

The choices you make today out all this in your control, and there’s nothing to hold you back from having the life you want to live.

Pisces

When you dream of someone that you used to love, they are thinking of you, too.

Before you pick up the phone to call an old flame, ask yourself if this is the right time or will you open a door that needs to remain closed for a good reason?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.