The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, October 17, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Oct 16, 2022
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, October 17, 2022.
Check out what is in store for your love life while we have three planets in the zodiac sign of Libra.
RELATED: The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve October 17 - October 23, 2022
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, October 17, 2022:
Aries
Unconditional love can be found in friendships, Aries.
When you get to spend time with a friend that knows you well, it is never a waste of time. You are building upon long-term memories and it makes your relationship so special.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Taurus
Respect is so important to good love, Taurus. You know how much it means to you to be seen and to know that the person you love understands your boundaries.
You have to teach people how to treat you sometimes, Taurus. Start with respect because it is what you need the most.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Gemini
Believe in love, Gemini. Just because a past relationship disappointed you, it does not mean that you will never find the love you hoped for.
One door closing in love means another one will open for you. You outgrew this love, and the universe has someone perfect for you.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Cancer
A loss can lead to a blessing, Cancer. Don't keep your sadness to yourself.
Let your friends know that you are going through a tough time so they can be there for you and give you the support you need right now.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Leo
Are you ready for a commitment, Leo? Marriage and relationships are work, but like anything worthwhile, you get out of something that you put into it.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Virgo
Look for healthy love, Virgo. In order to find the perfect relationship constantly do work on yourself. The more you improve, the more you draw a stronger potential mate into your life.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Libra
You’re ready to be swept off of your fee, and romance is what you need, Libra.
Why wait for someone to plan a sweet outing? Take initiative.
Make reservations to your favorite restaurant and invite someone you like to meet you there.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Scorpio
You have a big heart full of love, Scorpio so it’s only natural that you are starting to wonder if it’s time to start a family of your own.
This is a big decision, and this week, you may want to bring up the idea to bring partner to see how they feel about having a child together.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Sagittarius
Quality conversation can be so romantic, Sagittarius. There are a few things you know need to be spoken about with your partner.
A few of habits is blocking your ability to feel close and intimate. If they don’t, know, they can’t fix it. It’s better to bring it up to work things out.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Capricorn
You are so generous with the people you love and during the holidays it can be hard to hold back on the gift giving.
Related Stories From YourTango:
With the current economic situation, money maybe a bit tight, don’t wait until the last minute. Start holiday shopping, Capricorn.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Aquarius
A visit with your family can have you desiring change. You don’t want to do things the same way that your parents did, you want something a little different.
The choices you make today out all this in your control, and there’s nothing to hold you back from having the life you want to live.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
Pisces
When you dream of someone that you used to love, they are thinking of you, too.
Before you pick up the phone to call an old flame, ask yourself if this is the right time or will you open a door that needs to remain closed for a good reason?
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.